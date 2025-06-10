Motorola Edge 60 with 50MP dual camera, Moto AI launched in India at 25999

Motorola has unveiled the latest addition to its popular Edge 60 smartphone lineup with the launch of the Motorola Edge 60 in India. The latest addition follows last year’s Edge 50 and joins other devices in the series, including the Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 Stylus, and Edge 60 Fusion. The new release features several upgrades, such as a larger battery and a 50MP front camera. While the phone debuted in some global markets back in April with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, the Indian version arrives with an upgraded MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. Let’s take a closer look at its specs, features and pricing. Motorola Edge 60 with 10MP telephoto camera, Dimensity 7400 processor, launched in India.(Motorola )

Motorola Edge 60: Specifications and Features

The Motorola Edge 60 features a 6.67-inch quad-curved p-OLED display with a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels. It offers a smooth experience with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of optics, the Motorola Edge 60 features a 50MP Sony LYT-700C main sensor equipped with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also includes a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom. It also has a 50MP camera on the front, which comes with selfie enhancement capabilities.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. Additionally, users can expand storage by up to 1TB through a dedicated microSD card slot. The handset runs on Android 15 with Motorola’s Hello UI layered on top. The company is committed to providing three years of Android updates and four years of security patches.

On the other hand, the Edge 60 houses a 5500mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. It also carries an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance and meets MIL-STD-810H durability standards, according to the company. The device also offers Water Touch 3.0 and SGS Eye Care protection for the display. Moreover, the Moto Edge 60 features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and Moto AI functionalities.

Motorola Edge 60: Pricing and Availability

Motorola Edge 60 is priced at Rs. 25,999 for the single 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It comes in two colour options: Pantone Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Shamrock. The phone will go on sale starting June 17, and users can purchase it through Flipkart, Motorola’s official website, and offline retail stores. Additionally, buyers can also avail an instant discount of ₹1,000 using select bank cards, which will bring the effective price down to Rs. 24,999.