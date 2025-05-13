Motorola Razr 60 Ultra launched in India: Check price, features and more

Motorola has launched the Razr 60 Ultra in India, marking the company's first foldable release of 2025. The new flip phone offers several improvements over its predecessor, the Razr 50 Ultra, launched last year. Let’s take a closer look at what the new foldable from Motorola has to offer in terms of display, performance, camera capabilities and more. The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra with a 6.96-inch LTPO AMOLED main display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor has been launched in India.(Amazon)

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Features and Specifications

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra features a 6.96-inch LTPO AMOLED main display, which offers a resolution of 1,224 x 2,992 pixels and comes with a 165Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The device promises smoother scrolling and better visibility in bright conditions. The phone also includes a 4-inch pOLED cover display with a resolution of 1,272 x 1,080 pixels, offering a 165Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Both displays are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic for added durability.

Under the hood, the Razr 60 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It runs on Android 15 with Motorola's Hello UI and includes the Moto AI 2.0 suite for smarter app suggestions and camera optimisations. Motorola has committed to providing three major OS updates and four years of security patches.

For photography, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra features a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide lens that doubles as a macro shooter, and a 50MP camera on the inner screen for selfies - an uncommon feature for foldable phones. Furthermore, the device houses a 4,700mAh battery with a 68W wired TurboPower charging, 30W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging support.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Price and Availability in India

The Razr 60 Ultra is priced at Rs. 99,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant, and will be available for purchase from May 21 on Amazon, Reliance Digital, and Motorola's official website, as well as select retail stores. Buyers can also avail of a Rs. 10,000 bank discount and No Cost EMI options.

