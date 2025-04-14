Motorola Razr 60 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Can Moto take over Samsung this year?

The new generation of foldables has yet to hit the market, but fans are eagerly waiting to see how 2025 foldable devices will turn out. Several foldable trends, such as slimness, large batter, performance, and others, have become the key areas for improvements, raising the bar for smartphone companies to refine smartphones each year. Now, as Motorola is heading to launch the awaited Razr 60 Ultra this month, we are curious if this smartphone will be worthy of competing with Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7. While we still have a few months left for Samsung's foldable launch, we have some great expectations from the smartphone based on rumours. Therefore, here’s a foldable showdown between the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. Here’s what we expect from the upcoming flip-syle fold phones, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.(Aishwarya Panda- HT)

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Design and display

As per recent reports, tipped design images, and leaks, the upcoming Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will retain a similar design as its predecessor with a 4-inch cover display, faux leather rear panel, and dual camera setup. However, we expect the smartphone to be more premium, with new materials and an upgraded hinge. However, for durability, the smartphone could stick to the IPX8 water resistance rating.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design may go through some major changes. The smartphone could be slimmer and feature a flat aluminum frame with curved edges. Samsung has reported using a new hinge, making the display crease invisible. Lastly, we may finally get a bigger 4-inch cover display like Motorola, bringing a more refined design.

For display, the Razr 60 Ultra could feature a 6.9-inch main foldable display and a 4-inch cover display, with both providing a 165Hz refresh rate. Whereas, Samsung is also getting bigger 6.85-inch main display and 4-inch cover display with 120Hz refresh rate. However, based on UI, Motorola provides more user functionality on the cover display, whereas Samsung restricts app functionality.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Performance and battery

We expect the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor that could come with upgraded 18 GB of RAM. On the other hand, there is still some indecisiveness over Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 processor. Some leaks suggest an Exynos 2500 chip, whereas there are also expectations for a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Therefore, we may have to wait until launch to confirm the performance features.

For lasting performance, the Razr 60 Ultra could feature a 4,275 mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. Whereas, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could come with a slightly bigger battery of 4300mAh with 25W wired charging support.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Camera

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will likely come with a dual-camera setup that may include a 50 MP main camera and a 50 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front, it could come with a 32MP selfie camera. For Galaxy Z Flip 7, we expect a similar camera as the predecessor with a 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide camera. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 provided an exceptional camera experience.