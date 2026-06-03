Need more FPS for competitive gaming? Gaming laptops under ₹80,000 worth a look
Modern gaming laptops under ₹80,000 now deliver high refresh rate displays, RTX graphics and capable processors.
Our Picks
Best overall
Budget friendly
Value for money
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallDell G15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX Processor, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, (16GB RAM 1TB SSD) FHD 15.6"/39.62 cm, Orange Backlit Keyboard, Win 11, MS Office'24, Dark Shadow Grey, 2.65Kg Gaming LaptopView Details
₹78,490
Budget friendlyMSI Thin A15, Ryzen 5 7535HS, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512 GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, GDDR6 4GB /Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B7UC-067INView Details
₹69,990
Lenovo LOQ 2024, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450HX, RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6"/39.6cm, 144Hz, Windows 11, Office 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83GS00PJIN, 3 Mon. Game Pass, Gaming LaptopView Details
Value for moneyAcer ALG, Intel Core i5-12th Gen 12450H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050-4GB GDDR6(8GB/512GB) FHD, 15.6"/39.62cm, 60Hz, Win 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99kg, AL15G- 52, Metal Gaming LaptopView Details
₹64,488
HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) 144Hz, IPS, 15.6"/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 21, Blue, 2.37kg, Enhanced Cooling, Backlit KB, fb0106AX/Fb0112AXView Details
₹79,999
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Many popular PC games now demand more powerful hardware, making entry-level laptops struggle with frame rates and overall performance. Fortunately, the gaming laptop segment under ₹80,000 has improved significantly, offering better graphics cards, faster displays and more capable processors than previous generations.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Today's options can handle competitive esports titles, AAA games and even content creation tasks without pushing buyers into premium price territory. Some models are also available at discounted prices during the ongoing sale, making this a good time to upgrade. To help narrow down your choices, we have shortlisted gaming laptops under ₹80,000 that offer a strong balance of performance, features and value.
The Dell G15 is a performance-focused gaming laptop built around Intel’s 13th Gen Core i5-13450HX processor and RTX 3050 6GB graphics. Its combination of 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD provides plenty of room for modern games and productivity workloads. The laptop features a robust cooling system, a gaming-oriented design, and a comfortable orange backlit keyboard. The 15.6-inch Full HD display delivers smooth visuals, making it suitable for esports titles, AAA gaming, content creation, and everyday multitasking.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful HX-series processor
Large 1TB SSD storage
Reason to avoid
Heavier than many competitors
Average battery life during gaming
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the strong gaming performance, reliable thermals, and solid build quality. Many also like the spacious SSD and responsive keyboard.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for its strong processor performance, large storage capacity, and dependable gaming capabilities.
BUDGET FRIENDLY
2. MSI Thin A15, Ryzen 5 7535HS, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512 GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, GDDR6 4GB /Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B7UC-067IN
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The MSI Thin A15 focuses on delivering gaming performance in a lighter and more portable chassis. Powered by the Ryzen 5 7535HS processor and RTX 3050 graphics, it handles popular esports titles and modern games at Full HD settings comfortably. The 144Hz display provides smoother gameplay, while the 16GB RAM configuration supports multitasking and creative applications. Weighing under 2kg, it appeals to students and professionals who want gaming capability without carrying a bulky machine every day.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Lightweight gaming design
Smooth 144Hz display
Reason to avoid
Smaller SSD than some rivals
RTX 3050 limited to 4GB VRAM
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers frequently praise the lightweight design and smooth display. Many also find the gaming performance suitable for competitive multiplayer titles.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for its portability, fast display, and balanced gaming performance.
The Lenovo LOQ 2024 is a value-focused gaming laptop that combines Intel’s Core i5-12450HX processor with RTX 3050 6GB graphics. Its 144Hz display enhances gaming responsiveness, while 16GB RAM helps with demanding applications and multitasking. Lenovo’s thermal design keeps temperatures under control during extended sessions. The laptop also includes Office 2024 and Xbox Game Pass benefits, making it attractive for students, gamers, and creators looking for reliable performance at a competitive price point.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent value for money
Strong thermal management
Reason to avoid
Average battery endurance
Slightly bulky design
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers often praise the gaming performance, display smoothness, and cooling efficiency. Many also appreciate Lenovo's overall build quality.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for balanced gaming performance and strong overall value.
The Acer ALG is an entry-level gaming laptop aimed at casual gamers and students. Powered by the Intel Core i5-12450H processor and RTX 2050 graphics, it supports modern games at moderate settings while remaining affordable. The metal chassis provides a premium touch, and the 512GB SSD ensures quick boot times. With a lightweight design and practical specifications, it serves users looking for a budget-friendly gaming machine that can also handle daily productivity tasks effectively.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Affordable gaming entry point
Metal body design
Reason to avoid
Only 8GB RAM included
60Hz display limits gaming smoothness
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the value proposition and sturdy construction. Many consider it suitable for casual gaming and academic use.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for affordable gaming performance and durable construction.
The HP Victus remains a popular gaming laptop thanks to its combination of Ryzen 5 5600H processing power and RTX 3050 graphics. The 144Hz IPS display improves visual fluidity during gaming sessions, while HP’s enhanced cooling system helps maintain stable performance. Its understated design makes it suitable for both gaming and professional environments. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it handles modern games, streaming, content creation, and multitasking without significant limitations.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Proven gaming performance
Good cooling system
Reason to avoid
Older processor generation
Battery life varies under load
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers commonly praise the display quality, gaming capability, and thermal performance. Many also appreciate the clean design.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for dependable gaming performance and an excellent high-refresh-rate display.
The Acer Nitro V combines Intel’s Core i5-13420H processor with RTX 2050 graphics and modern DDR5 memory. Its 144Hz display delivers smoother visuals compared to standard panels, while Wi-Fi 6 support improves online gaming stability. The laptop is designed for mainstream gamers who want strong everyday performance without stretching their budget. Fast SSD storage, efficient cooling, and upgrade-friendly hardware make it suitable for gaming, content consumption, and productivity workloads alike.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast DDR5 memory
Smooth 144Hz display
Reason to avoid
RTX 2050 trails RTX 3050 laptops
Average speaker quality
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the responsive display and overall performance. Many also mention fast boot times and smooth multitasking.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for modern hardware and strong everyday gaming value.
Factors to consider when buying a gaming laptop under ₹80,000
- Graphics card: A dedicated GPU plays the biggest role in gaming performance and should be prioritised when comparing laptops.
- Display refresh rate: A 120Hz, 144Hz or higher refresh rate display delivers smoother gameplay, especially in fast-paced games.
- Processor performance: Modern Intel Core and AMD Ryzen processors help maintain stable gaming performance and multitasking capabilities.
- Cooling system: Effective cooling helps sustain performance during long gaming sessions and reduces thermal throttling.
- RAM and storage: At least 16GB RAM and a fast SSD provide a smoother experience for gaming, productivity and everyday usage.
Top 3 features of best gaming laptops
|Gaming laptops
|Processor
|Graphics
|Storage
|Dell G15
|i5-13450HX
|RTX 3050 6GB
|1TB SSD
|MSI Thin A15
|Ryzen 5 7535HS
|RTX 3050 4GB
|512GB SSD
|Lenovo LOQ 2024
|i5-12450HX
|RTX 3050 6GB
|512GB SSD
|Acer ALG
|i5-12450H
|RTX 2050 4GB
|512GB SSD
|HP Victus
|Ryzen 5 5600H
|RTX 3050 4GB
|512GB SSD
|Acer Nitro V
|i5-13420H
|RTX 2050 4GB
|512GB SSD
The research and expertise
I have been covering laptops and consumer technology for several years, and I have reviewed and compared a large number of laptops across different categories and price segments. This includes gaming laptops ranging from entry-level models to high-performance machines built for demanding games and creative workloads.
For this buying guide, I compared gaming laptops based on performance, graphics capabilities, display quality, cooling, battery life, and value for money. I also analysed customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world usage before shortlisting these laptops for buyers.
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More