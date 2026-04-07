Netflix launches safe, ad-free gaming app for children under 8 - All details

Screen time for children is often a concern for families, especially when it involves ads or extra spending. Netflix is now trying a different approach by launching a gaming app built for younger users, where content stays within a controlled space and is not interrupted with ads or purchases. Netflix launches a kids' gaming app without ads, aiming to give parents better control over screen time. (Netflix) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

What the Netflix Playground app offers Netflix Playground is designed for children aged eight and below. It brings together a library of games and activities based on known characters. The app comes with a regular Netflix subscription and does not include ads or extra charges.

It also supports offline play, allowing children to use it without internet access after downloading. The app works on smartphones and tablets and requires a Netflix login.

Games and characters inside the app The app features content linked to titles like Peppa Pig, Sesame Street, and StoryBots. Activities include simple tasks such as puzzles, matching games, and interactive play. It also includes content based on Horton Hears a Who! and The Sneetches. All games are available to start instantly and can run offline.

How to get started Users can download the app from the app store, sign in with their Netflix account, and select games by character. The app also shows storage usage and lets users remove games when needed.

New shows and returning titles Netflix has also shared updates on its kids’ content lineup. A new series, Young MacDonald, will focus on learning themes. Returning shows include Trash Truck and The Creature Cases.

Upcoming titles include My Sesame Street Friends, CoComelon Lane, and Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, along with more releases in the coming months.