No iPhone, No Galaxy Fold, No 5G phone: Pushpa 2 star uses this old ‘dumb’ phone worth over 10 lakh

While most Bollywood and South Indian celebrities are often seen flaunting the latest iPhones or Samsung Galaxy foldables, Pushpa 2 star Fahadh Faasil is turning heads for doing the exact opposite. A recent viral video from a film event shows the acclaimed actor casually holding a keypad phone, a stark contrast to today’s smartphone obsession. Fahadh’s preference for a non-smartphone that costs more than most top-tier devices sends a strong message.(X.com)

But don’t be fooled by the old-school design. The phone Fahadh was using is no ordinary feature phone. It’s a Vertu Ascent Retro, a luxury handset that costs around ₹10 lakh. Designed by British luxury brand Vertu, the Ascent Retro is a handcrafted device made with materials like titanium, sapphire crystal, and premium leather, making it more of a collector's item than a daily driver.

Vertu Ascent Retro: A ₹ 10 lakh feature phone

The Vertu Ascent Retro may look basic with its physical keypad and small screen, but it belongs to a niche class of ultra-luxury phones that are now rare and often sold out. The model spotted with Fahadh is valued at $11,920 (roughly ₹10.2 lakh) and is part of Vertu’s signature line, which focuses on craftsmanship over features.

Unlike smartphones that boast multiple cameras, fast processors, or AI capabilities, Vertu phones offer none of that. There’s no touchscreen, no social media apps, and certainly no multitasking, just call, text, and exclusivity.

Fahadh Faasil’s minimalist tech lifestyle

Fahadh’s use of a Vertu isn’t just about the phone, it reflects his off-screen personality too. In a recent interview, fellow actor Vinay Forrt revealed that Fahadh doesn’t use a smartphone at all. He avoids social media, prefers staying disconnected, and follows a minimalist approach when it comes to technology.

This move stands in contrast to the trend among celebrities, who often promote the latest iPhones, Android flagships, or foldable phones. Fahadh’s preference for a non-smartphone that costs more than most top-tier devices sends a strong message: luxury isn’t always about features, it’s about choice and identity.

At a time when tech specs dominate the conversation, Fahadh Faasil is redefining what it means to stand out. Choosing a ₹10 lakh feature phone over a flagship smartphone might seem unusual, but it certainly adds to his unique image, and maybe, just maybe, hints at a growing trend of digital minimalism.