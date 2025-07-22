Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

No iPhone, No Galaxy Fold, No 5G phone: Pushpa 2 star uses this old ‘dumb’ phone worth over 10 lakh

ByAyushmann Chawla
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 01:28 pm IST

The phone Fahadh was using is no ordinary feature phone. It’s a luxury handset that costs around ₹10 lakh.

While most Bollywood and South Indian celebrities are often seen flaunting the latest iPhones or Samsung Galaxy foldables, Pushpa 2 star Fahadh Faasil is turning heads for doing the exact opposite. A recent viral video from a film event shows the acclaimed actor casually holding a keypad phone, a stark contrast to today’s smartphone obsession.

Fahadh’s preference for a non-smartphone that costs more than most top-tier devices sends a strong message.(X.com)
Fahadh’s preference for a non-smartphone that costs more than most top-tier devices sends a strong message.(X.com)

But don’t be fooled by the old-school design. The phone Fahadh was using is no ordinary feature phone. It’s a Vertu Ascent Retro, a luxury handset that costs around 10 lakh. Designed by British luxury brand Vertu, the Ascent Retro is a handcrafted device made with materials like titanium, sapphire crystal, and premium leather, making it more of a collector's item than a daily driver.

Mobile Finder: iPhone 17 Air expected to break cover in September

Vertu Ascent Retro: A 10 lakh feature phone

The Vertu Ascent Retro may look basic with its physical keypad and small screen, but it belongs to a niche class of ultra-luxury phones that are now rare and often sold out. The model spotted with Fahadh is valued at $11,920 (roughly 10.2 lakh) and is part of Vertu’s signature line, which focuses on craftsmanship over features.

Unlike smartphones that boast multiple cameras, fast processors, or AI capabilities, Vertu phones offer none of that. There’s no touchscreen, no social media apps, and certainly no multitasking, just call, text, and exclusivity.

Fahadh Faasil’s minimalist tech lifestyle

Fahadh’s use of a Vertu isn’t just about the phone, it reflects his off-screen personality too. In a recent interview, fellow actor Vinay Forrt revealed that Fahadh doesn’t use a smartphone at all. He avoids social media, prefers staying disconnected, and follows a minimalist approach when it comes to technology.

This move stands in contrast to the trend among celebrities, who often promote the latest iPhones, Android flagships, or foldable phones. Fahadh’s preference for a non-smartphone that costs more than most top-tier devices sends a strong message: luxury isn’t always about features, it’s about choice and identity.

At a time when tech specs dominate the conversation, Fahadh Faasil is redefining what it means to stand out. Choosing a 10 lakh feature phone over a flagship smartphone might seem unusual, but it certainly adds to his unique image, and maybe, just maybe, hints at a growing trend of digital minimalism.

News / Technology / No iPhone, No Galaxy Fold, No 5G phone: Pushpa 2 star uses this old ‘dumb’ phone worth over 10 lakh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

You may be interested in

SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On