No need to pay lakhs to enjoy high-end gaming: This service brings RTX 5080 power for a fraction of the price

Gamers in India may soon access high-end PC gaming without spending a fortune on expensive hardware. Nvidia’s cloud gaming service, GeForce Now, is preparing to launch in the country, which could offer Indian gamers the chance to stream demanding titles using RTX 5080-grade performance over the internet. This means players can enjoy advanced graphics and smoother gameplay without investing in high-end PCs that typically cost lakhs of rupees. Nvidia is launching GeForce Now in India soon to let gamers stream popular titles on multiple devices.(Nvidia)

Nvidia GeForce Now: Upgraded Hardware and Performance

Nvidia revealed the upcoming launch during its Gamescom announcements, calling it the “biggest upgrade for GeForce Now in the past 10 years.” The cloud platform now supports DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation, technologies that enhance frame rates and visual quality. A portable gaming devices also benefit: the Steam Deck can now run games at 90 frames per second (FPS), while the Legion Go S supports 120 FPS.

While Nvidia has not confirmed an exact launch date for India, the company noted the expansion is imminent. The rollout of the new 50-series hardware is scheduled for September, so the Indian launch could happen around the same time. The move marks a significant push into one of the world’s largest gaming markets, where mobile and PC gaming continue to grow rapidly.

13 New Games Coming to India

In addition to performance upgrades, GeForce Now is expanding its library. Nvidia announced 13 new games coming to the service this week, including multiple entries from the Total War series. Games added this week include:

Total War: Medieval II – Definitive Edition, Total War: Attila, A Total War Saga: Troy, and Total War: Shogun 2. Other titles include Stick It to the Stickman, Blacksmith Master, VOID/BREAKER, The Rogue Prince of Persia, and Funko Fusion. Most of these games are available on Steam, with several accessible via Xbox and PC Game Pass.

By bringing cloud-based RTX 5080 performance to India, GeForce Now allows gamers to experience high-end graphics and smooth gameplay on laptops, desktops, or even handheld devices, without the cost of a full gaming rig. For players who want top-tier gaming experiences without heavy investment, this service could redefine how they access and enjoy PC games.