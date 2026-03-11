Noise Pro 6R Review: A solid daily driver boosted with AI features

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

In this competitive market of budget wearables, Noise has consistently managed to stay a step ahead of the curve. The Noise Pro 6R is their latest offering, trying to bridge the gap between premium and budget. On paper, the watch promised a lot: a leather strap, an AMOLED display, built-in GPS and much more. At the price tag of ₹6,999, this looks like a good deal already. So, let's confirm it with my week-long testing of Noise Pro 6R.

One of the surprising things about the Noise Pro 6R is that it doesn’t look like a smartwatch at first glance. It looks like a regular wrist watch, thanks to the leather strap for a classic look.

I charged the Noise Pro 6R to 100% on a Monday morning and wore it exclusively for 7 days during my vacation. During this time, I enabled continuous heart rate monitoring and tracked daily walks. To get baseline benchmark scores, I also wore my long-term daily driver, the Huawei Watch. Comparing the scores to an Apple Watch wouldn’t have been a fair test because of the price difference. My Huawei watch gave a clear picture of where the Pro 6R stands.

Most budget smartwatches ship with silicone straps, which are often not of good quality due to budget constraints. The Pro 6R comes with a high-quality leather strap which fits perfectly with the round metal case. To me, a leather strap is a welcome addition at this price point.

The 1.43-inch round AMOLED display is the star of the show. With a higher resolution and 1000 nits, the colours are vibrant, and the content is visible even under direct sunlight. The bezels are uniform and really thin, giving you a real watch feel when you use an analogue watch face with a black background.

It features a light sensor for the auto brightness feature, which is a lifesaver because you don’t always see it on a budget smartwatch. This eliminates the need to manually adjust the brightness when you go from a dim room to bright afternoon sun.

The watch does look big on skinnier wrists like mine, but it is surprisingly lightweight and durable. It comes with IP68 water and dust resistance, making it one of the few budget watches that come with the highest IP rating.