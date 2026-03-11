Noise Pro 6R Review: A solid daily driver boosted with AI features
Noise Pro 6R is the new addition to a sub mid range smartwatch that brings AI to the segment. Today we are testing it for a
In this competitive market of budget wearables, Noise has consistently managed to stay a step ahead of the curve. The Noise Pro 6R is their latest offering, trying to bridge the gap between premium and budget. On paper, the watch promised a lot: a leather strap, an AMOLED display, built-in GPS and much more. At the price tag of ₹6,999, this looks like a good deal already. So, let's confirm it with my week-long testing of Noise Pro 6R.
Noise Pro 6R: Key features and ratings
|Feature
|Details
|Performance Rating
|My Personal Take
|Display
|1.46-inch AMOLED display
|9/10
|AMOLED perfection with a rare auto-brightness sensor.
|Build Quality
|Metal case, leather strap
|8.5/10
|Metal finish + Leather strap = Premium look.
|Health Tracking
|HR, SpO2, stress and sleep tracking, GPS
|8/10
|Consistent with mid-range competitors; GPS is a bonus.
|Smart Features
|Notifications, calls, Noise AI assistant
|9.5/10
|"Super Notifications" is a game-changer for deliveries.
|Battery Life
|Up to 7 days
|7.5/10
|Solid 5 days, but AOD is a heavy battery drainer.
How I tested the Noise Pro 6R
I charged the Noise Pro 6R to 100% on a Monday morning and wore it exclusively for 7 days during my vacation. During this time, I enabled continuous heart rate monitoring and tracked daily walks. To get baseline benchmark scores, I also wore my long-term daily driver, the Huawei Watch. Comparing the scores to an Apple Watch wouldn’t have been a fair test because of the price difference. My Huawei watch gave a clear picture of where the Pro 6R stands.
Noise Pro 6R: Design and build
One of the surprising things about the Noise Pro 6R is that it doesn’t look like a smartwatch at first glance. It looks like a regular wrist watch, thanks to the leather strap for a classic look.
Most budget smartwatches ship with silicone straps, which are often not of good quality due to budget constraints. The Pro 6R comes with a high-quality leather strap which fits perfectly with the round metal case. To me, a leather strap is a welcome addition at this price point.
The 1.43-inch round AMOLED display is the star of the show. With a higher resolution and 1000 nits, the colours are vibrant, and the content is visible even under direct sunlight. The bezels are uniform and really thin, giving you a real watch feel when you use an analogue watch face with a black background.
It features a light sensor for the auto brightness feature, which is a lifesaver because you don’t always see it on a budget smartwatch. This eliminates the need to manually adjust the brightness when you go from a dim room to bright afternoon sun.
The watch does look big on skinnier wrists like mine, but it is surprisingly lightweight and durable. It comes with IP68 water and dust resistance, making it one of the few budget watches that come with the highest IP rating.
Performance and health tracking features
These days, a smartwatch is only as good as its health tracking sensors, so I put the Pro 6R though it paces by keeping the HR sensor set to continuous monitor during my testing. When compared to my trusty Huawei watch, the results of Heart Rate, SpO2 and sleep tracking were remarkably similar. I say some variance of about 2% to 4%, which is not a big deal since my Huawei watch is a premium watch.
Built-in GPS is a feature that every fitness enthusiast loves, and the Noise Pro 6R has GPS too. I tested the GPS during my morning runs, and the data syncs with the Strava app seamlessly. This makes this watch a legitimate tool for anyone who is training for virtual marathons or wants to keep a log of their progress.
Noise Pro 6R software and features
The software of Pro 6R is nice and intuitive, with some of the best features that you won’t find on any other budget smartwatch. Super notifications show you only the impotant but of the notifications without going through the whole notification on your smartphone. It optimises notifications from popular apps like Uber, Blinkit, Zepto, GPay, Amazon and more. Being able to see Uber’s OTP and Zeptos delivery countdown without opening the app on the phone is a massive convenience.
The NoiseFit app is clean and straightforward, shows an ehealth summary when you open it, and the fun part is the watch face customisation. You can use IA to generate a watch face, and if you are bored with a still watch face, you can set a video watch face. Not only that, but the watch also got a voice assistant of its own, which lets you do stuff on the watch with your voice only, like open calories burnt today or ask it to set an alarm.
Noise Pro 6R battery
Noise claims a 7-day battery life, and during my testing, you can get about 4 to 5 hours of battery backup with continuous HR turned on. I had to put the watch on charge before the end of the week. However, if you are a power user who wants to use GPS and AOD features, the battery backup drops significantly to about 3 days max. The charging is quick with its magnetic pogo pin charger; it tops up the watch in about 2 hours.
Noise Pro 6R pros and cons
Pros:
- Premium metal build with a sophisticated leather strap.
- Stunning AMOLED display with a rare auto-brightness sensor.
- Super Notifications provide actual utility for daily apps like Uber and GPay.
- Reliable GPS and Strava integration.
Cons:
- Battery life takes a massive hit with AOD enabled.
- Might feel slightly bulky on very small wrists.
Should you buy the Noise Pro 6R?
Noise Pro 6R is a testament to how much a budget smartwatch can offer these days. While not completely “budget” for ₹6,999, the Noise Pro 6R is worth the price you are paying for it. If you are looking for a budget smartwatch which an do a little bit more than what other budget smartwatches are offering, Noise Pro 6R is the perfect watch for you.
