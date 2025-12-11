Search
Thu, Dec 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Top smartwatches under 5000 that deliver style, tracking and great everyday value

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Dec 11, 2025 12:00 pm IST

Find the best smartwatches under 5000 offering smooth performance, accurate health tracking, long battery life and stylish designs that fit everyday needs without stretching your budget.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Most trusted brand

Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Value for money

Amazfit Pop 3S Smart Watch with 1.96 AMOLED Display, BT Calling, SpO2, 12-Day Battery Life, 304 Stainless Steel, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes, 24H HR Monitor, Music Control (Metallic Sliver) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Rose Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Fire-Boltt Talk Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, 1.39 TFT Display with Dual Button, Hands On Voice Assistance, 120 Sports Modes, in Built Mic & Speaker (Talk, Green Wave) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Noise Newly Launched Halo 2 Smart Watch 1st Ever Functional Rotating Dial (Axe-Cut Bezel), 1.43 AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Custom Transition Effects, BT Calling, Health Suite (Midnight Alloy) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Budget friendly

boAt Chrome Horizon, Video Watch Faces, 1.51” AMOLED Display, HRV & VO2 Max, Auto-Activity Detection, ASAP Charge, Advanced Bluetooth Calling, IP68, HR & SpO2 Monitor Smart Watch(Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Noise Endeavour Rugged Design 1.46 AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, SoS Feature, Rapid Health & 100+ Sports Modes- (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Pebble Newly Launched Royale Edge 1.93” Curved AMOLED Display Smartwatch with Always-On Display, Premium Slim Design, BluetoothCalling, Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring, Multiple Sports Modes (Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Titan Zeal 1.85 AMOLED Metal Case Smart Watch with BT Calling, SpO2, 100+ Sports Modes, Auto Sports Recognition, Fast Charging Smartwatch for Men & Women with – Black Leather Strap (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Fastrack Magnus FX2 1.32 Display Smart Watch with Single Sync BT Calling, All-Round Health Tracking, Functional Crown, Metal Case, 100+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces – Smartwatch for Men & Women (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

Smartwatches under 5000 have improved dramatically, offering better displays, reliable tracking, and sleek designs that feel more premium than their price suggests. This segment is now filled with watches that balance fitness, convenience, and style for everyday users.

Smart budget smartwatch choices that suit everyday life.
Smart budget smartwatch choices that suit everyday life.

These affordable models cater to fitness beginners, casual users, and anyone wanting essential smart features without overspending. From crisp displays to dependable battery life, these watches provide great value in daily routines. If you want something practical, comfortable, and budget-friendly, this list of top smartwatches under 5000 will help you pick the right one with ease.

Loading...

Advanced built-in GPS ensures precise outdoor tracking for runs, hikes, and cycling without needing your phone nearby. The expansive 1.96" AMOLED display shines at 600 nits with always-on functionality, delivering crisp visuals day or night. Boasting an impressive 18-day battery life, 5 ATM water resistance, and Bluetooth calling with AI noise reduction, it tracks heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and over 150 sports modes via HyperOS. At just 29g, this lightweight powerhouse offers exceptional value for fitness-focused users seeking reliability and endurance in daily wear.

Specifications

Display
1.96" AMOLED, 410x502, 600 nits
Battery
Up to 18 days
Features
GPS, BT Calling, 5 ATM
Sensors
HR, SpO2, Sleep, 150+ Sports
Weight
29.2g

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Marathon battery outperforms competitors.

affiliate-tick

Accurate standalone GPS navigation.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No native music storage.

affiliate-cross

Limited third-party app support.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Redmi Watch 5 Lite for unbeatable battery life, precise GPS tracking, and vibrant AMOLED in a featherlight design perfect for all-day fitness monitoring.

Loading...

1.96" AMOLED display paired with premium 304 stainless steel construction delivers a sophisticated look that stands out in any setting. Bluetooth calling keeps you connected hands-free, while AI voice assistance handles quick queries effortlessly. With 12-day battery endurance, it monitors SpO2, 24-hour heart rate, stress, and 100+ sports modes, plus music control for workouts. The metallic silver finish adds elegance to comprehensive health insights, making it ideal for style-conscious active professionals.

Specifications

Display
1.96" AMOLED, 410x502
Battery
Up to 12 days
Material
304 Stainless Steel
Features
BT Calling, AI Voice, 100 Sports
Sensors
SpO2, 24H HR, Stress

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Luxurious metal build quality.

affiliate-tick

Balanced feature set with voice AI.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

GPS requires phone pairing.

affiliate-cross

Occasional sync delays reported.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Amazfit Pop 3S for its gleaming stainless steel elegance, reliable calling, and detailed health tracking with long battery in a premium package.

Loading...

Diamond-cut dial and glossy metallic finish on AMOLED display create a jewelry-like appeal tailored for women. Interchangeable mesh metal and leather straps offer versatile styling, while 100+ watch faces let you match any outfit. The female cycle tracker provides discreet wellness insights alongside Bluetooth calling, heart rate, SpO2, and basic fitness modes. In elegant rose pink, it blends fashion with smart functionality for daily empowerment and subtle health monitoring.

Specifications

Display
AMOLED 1.43"
Straps
Mesh Metal + Leather
Features
Cycle Tracker, 100+ Faces, BT Calling
Design
Diamond Cut, Glossy Finish
Color
Rose Pink

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Fashion-forward women's design.

affiliate-tick

Highly customizable appearances.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Shorter 5-7 day battery.

affiliate-cross

Limited advanced sports metrics.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Noise Diva for its stunning diamond styling, cycle tracking, and strap versatility that fuses luxury with everyday smartwatch essentials for women.

Loading...

1.39" TFT display with intuitive dual buttons and hands-free voice assistance makes navigation lightning-fast and conversational. Built-in mic and speaker enable clear Bluetooth calling on the go, supporting 120 sports modes for comprehensive activity tracking. The vibrant green wave design adds personality, while features like heart rate, SpO2, sleep analysis, and weather updates provide all essentials in a budget-friendly package perfect for first-time smartwatch users seeking communication and fitness basics.

Specifications

Display
1.39" TFT, 360x360
Features
BT Calling, Voice Assist, 120 Sports
Controls
Dual Physical Buttons
Sensors
HR, SpO2, Sleep
Color
Green Wave

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Super affordable with calling.

affiliate-tick

Button-based easy controls.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

TFT screen less vibrant than AMOLED.

affiliate-cross

Average 7-day battery max.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Fire-Boltt Talk for seamless voice commands, reliable calling, and extensive sports modes at an unbeatable entry-level price point.

Loading...

First-ever functional rotating dial with axe-cut bezel on 1.43" AMOLED redefines navigation with smooth, tactile control and custom transition animations. Stainless steel construction ensures premium durability, while Bluetooth calling and comprehensive Health Suite track heart rate, SpO2, stress, and 100+ sports modes accurately. The midnight alloy finish exudes sophistication, making it a standout for users craving innovative interaction, robust build, and advanced wellness monitoring in one device.

Specifications

Display
1.43" AMOLED, 466x466
Dial
Functional Rotating Crown
Build
Stainless Steel
Features
BT Calling, Health Suite, 100+ Sports
Color
Midnight Alloy

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Revolutionary rotating dial tech.

affiliate-tick

Solid metal premium feel.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Pricier than basic models.

affiliate-cross

Battery around 7-10 days.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers rave about the innovative dial and build quality, though some note battery dips with heavy AOD use and calling.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Noise Halo 2 for its game-changing rotating dial, cinematic AMOLED, and pro-level health tracking in rugged steel.

Loading...

Video watch faces animate 1.51" AMOLED with dynamic personalization beyond static images. Advanced HRV, VO2 Max tracking, and auto-activity detection provide precise fitness insights, complemented by ASAP fast charging and IP68 water resistance. Bluetooth calling stays clear, while continuous HR/SpO2 monitoring suits athletes. The midnight black design delivers robust performance for intense workouts and daily connectivity in a feature-packed, durable smartwatch.

Display: 1.51" AMOLED

Charge: ASAP Fast Charging

Rating: IP68 Dust/Water Resistant

Features: Video Faces, BT Calling, Auto Detection

Sensors: HRV, VO2 Max, HR, SpO2

Pros

Eye-catching video animations.

Pro-level fitness analytics.

Cons

App connectivity glitches occasionally.

Slightly bulkier frame.

Specifications

Display
1.51" AMOLED
Charge
ASAP Fast Charging
Rating
IP68 Dust/Water Resistant
Features
Video Faces, BT Calling, Auto Detection
Sensors
HRV, VO2 Max, HR, SpO2

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Eye-catching video animations.

affiliate-tick

Pro-level fitness analytics.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

App connectivity glitches occasionally.

affiliate-cross

Slightly bulkier frame.

Why choose this product?

Choose the boAt Chrome Horizon for animated video faces, elite VO2 metrics, rapid charging, and rugged IP68 protection.

Loading...

Rugged design built for adventures features 1.46" AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, and critical SOS emergency feature for safety. Rapid Health suite delivers instant heart rate, SpO2, blood oxygen, and stress readings alongside 100+ sports modes. The tough black construction withstands daily rigors, making it reliable for outdoor enthusiasts who need durable tracking, quick alerts, and seamless communication during hikes, runs, or travel.

Specifications

Display
1.46" AMOLED
Features
SOS Alert, BT Calling, Rapid Health
Sports
100+ Modes
Design
Rugged Outdoor
Color
Black

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Adventure-ready toughness.

affiliate-tick

Life-saving SOS functionality.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Bulkier and heavier.

affiliate-cross

Calling audio average.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Noise Endeavour for unbreakable ruggedness, instant health stats, and SOS safety on your toughest adventures.

Loading...

1.93" curved AMOLED with always-on display wraps around the wrist for immersive, edge-to-edge viewing in a slim premium profile. Bluetooth calling connects effortlessly, while heart rate, SpO2 monitoring, and multiple sports modes cover wellness comprehensively. The rich brown finish elevates luxury, offering continuous visibility, accurate tracking, and stylish versatility for professionals and casual users alike.

Specifications

Display
1.93" Curved AMOLED AOD
Design
Ultra-Slim Premium
Features
BT Calling, Multi-Sports
Sensors
Continuous HR, SpO2
Color
Brown

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Massive curved immersive screen.

affiliate-tick

Non-stop always-on display.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

AOD shortens battery to 5-7 days.

affiliate-cross

Higher-end pricing.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Pebble Royale Edge for breathtaking curved AMOLED, 24/7 visibility, and slim luxury with full health suite.

Loading...

1.85" AMOLED in robust metal case supports Bluetooth calling, SpO2 oxygen tracking, and 100+ sports modes with intelligent auto recognition. Fast charging gets you back to action quickly, while the black leather strap adds timeless style for men and women. Trusted Titan engineering ensures durability, accurate monitoring, and seamless Android/iOS pairing for all-day wellness and activity insights.

Specifications

Display
1.85" AMOLED
Case
Full Metal Build
Features
Auto Sports ID, Fast Charge, BT Calling
Strap
Black Leather
Sports
100+ Modes

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Iconic Titan reliability.

affiliate-tick

Smart auto sports detection.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Leather needs care.

affiliate-cross

5 ATM water resistance max.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Titan Zeal for metal-case prestige, automatic sports smarts, and swift charging with leather sophistication.

Loading...

1.32" display with functional crown and single-sync Bluetooth calling streamlines control and connectivity in a durable metal case. All-round health tracking covers heart rate, SpO2, sleep, plus 100+ sports modes and watch faces for personalization. Compact black design targets men and women seeking straightforward, reliable smart features without overwhelming size or complexity.

Specifications

Display
1.32" High-Res
Controls
Functional Rotating Crown
Case
Premium Metal
Features
Single-Sync BT Calling, 100+ Modes
Color
Black

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Intuitive crown navigation.

affiliate-tick

Tough compact metal body.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Smaller display area.

affiliate-cross

Basic resolution specs.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Fastrack Magnus FX2 for tactile crown precision, synced calling, and versatile health in a sleek metal package.

Factors to consider when buying a smartwatch

  • Display quality: The clarity and brightness of the screen affect outdoor visibility and user experience.
  • Health tracking: Look for accurate heart rate readings, SpO2 monitoring, and reliable sleep tracking.
  • Build and comfort: Lightweight frames and soft straps improve long-term wearability.
  • Battery life: A minimum of one week’s usage ensures fewer charges and better practicality.
  • Smart features: Smooth notifications, responsive UI, and good app support add convenience.

How reliable is fitness tracking in watches under 5000?

Fitness tracking in this range is fairly reliable for steps, heart rate, sleep, and basic workouts. It may not match premium sensors, but it offers enough accuracy for daily activity monitoring and building consistent health habits.

Does choosing an AMOLED display make a big difference?

An AMOLED screen elevates the visual experience with richer colours and deeper contrast. It improves outdoor readability and adds a premium feel, making the watch look more polished without a major increase in cost.

Can a smartwatch under 5000 offer good durability?

Yes, many models now feature metal frames, improved strap quality, and better water resistance. These upgrades make budget watches suitable for daily wear and help them maintain their appearance and reliability for longer.

Top 3 features of best smartwatches under 5000

SmartwatchDisplayBattery LifeHealth Sensors
Redmi Watch 5 Lite1.96" AMOLED18 daysHR, SpO2, Sleep
Amazfit Pop 3S1.96" AMOLED12 days24H HR, SpO2
Noise Diva1.43" AMOLED5-7 daysHR, SpO2 Basics
Fire-Boltt Talk1.39" TFT7 daysHR, SpO2
Noise Halo 21.43" AMOLED7-10 daysFull Health Suite
boAt Chrome Horizon1.51" AMOLEDFast ChargeHRV, VO2 Max
Noise Endeavour1.46" AMOLED7 daysRapid Health
Pebble Royale Edge1.93" Curved AMOLED5-7 days AODHR, SpO2
Titan Zeal1.85" AMOLEDFast ChargeSpO2, HR
Fastrack Magnus FX21.32"7 daysAll-Round Health

Similar articles for you

Best smartwatches for boys in 2025: 10 elegant watches with GPS, fitness tracker, water resistance and more

Best branded smartwatches under 5000 with BT calling, sports modes, Fitness tracking and more

Stop trusting your smartwatch stress score right now, new research says it often gets your mood completely wrong

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro review: Budget rugged smartwatch that outshines its price

  • Are smartwatches under 5000 good for daily routines?

    Yes, they offer fitness tracking, quick notifications, and solid battery life for everyday tasks. They’re designed for regular use without unnecessary complications.

  • Do any watches in this range support calling?

    Several models include Bluetooth calling. Quality varies, but it works well for short calls.

  • Are these watches compatible with iPhone and Android?

    They work fully with Android devices. iPhone support is available but may come with limited features.

  • Are these watches suitable for beginners?

    Definitely, as they offer easy-to-use interfaces and essential features. They’re ideal for someone new to fitness tracking.

  • Can these watches be considered good value for money?

    Yes, because they combine useful features, stylish designs, and long battery life. They offer excellent value within the budget.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Top smartwatches under 5000 that deliver style, tracking and great everyday value
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On