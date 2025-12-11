Top smartwatches under 5000 that deliver style, tracking and great everyday value
Published on: Dec 11, 2025 12:00 pm IST
Find the best smartwatches under 5000 offering smooth performance, accurate health tracking, long battery life and stylish designs that fit everyday needs without stretching your budget.
Our Pick
Most trusted brand
Value for money
Budget friendly
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Most trusted brandRedmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
Value for moneyAmazfit Pop 3S Smart Watch with 1.96 AMOLED Display, BT Calling, SpO2, 12-Day Battery Life, 304 Stainless Steel, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes, 24H HR Monitor, Music Control (Metallic Sliver) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Rose Pink) View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Fire-Boltt Talk Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, 1.39 TFT Display with Dual Button, Hands On Voice Assistance, 120 Sports Modes, in Built Mic & Speaker (Talk, Green Wave) View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
Noise Newly Launched Halo 2 Smart Watch 1st Ever Functional Rotating Dial (Axe-Cut Bezel), 1.43 AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Custom Transition Effects, BT Calling, Health Suite (Midnight Alloy) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
Budget friendlyboAt Chrome Horizon, Video Watch Faces, 1.51” AMOLED Display, HRV & VO2 Max, Auto-Activity Detection, ASAP Charge, Advanced Bluetooth Calling, IP68, HR & SpO2 Monitor Smart Watch(Midnight Black) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Noise Endeavour Rugged Design 1.46 AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, SoS Feature, Rapid Health & 100+ Sports Modes- (Black) View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Pebble Newly Launched Royale Edge 1.93” Curved AMOLED Display Smartwatch with Always-On Display, Premium Slim Design, BluetoothCalling, Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring, Multiple Sports Modes (Brown) View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Titan Zeal 1.85 AMOLED Metal Case Smart Watch with BT Calling, SpO2, 100+ Sports Modes, Auto Sports Recognition, Fast Charging Smartwatch for Men & Women with – Black Leather Strap (Black) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
Fastrack Magnus FX2 1.32 Display Smart Watch with Single Sync BT Calling, All-Round Health Tracking, Functional Crown, Metal Case, 100+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces – Smartwatch for Men & Women (Black) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
View More Products