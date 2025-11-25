Not just Pixel, these Android users will also be able to share files with iPhones via AirDrop

Android and iPhone users may soon find it easier to exchange files as Qualcomm confirms broader support for Quick Share on Snapdragon-powered devices. The move opens the door for direct file transfers between Android smartphones and iPhones, which will reduce the long-standing gap that required separate apps or online links. Android and iPhone users may soon share files more easily as Qualcomm expands Quick Share support.

Google first introduced this cross-platform sharing feature on the Google Pixel 10 series. The change came via an update to the Quick Share system, which allows Google Pixel users to send files directly to iPhones. Until now, that experience has remained limited to a small set of users.

Also read: iPhone's side button may get a new role with iOS 26.2 update: Here’s what’s changing

Cross-Platform Sharing Options Coming to More Devices

Qualcomm’s announcement suggests that the feature will extend across a wider group of Android devices. Since many major smartphone brands, including Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Motorola, rely on Snapdragon processors, the update could soon reach a significant part of the Android market. The company has not shared a rollout schedule or a list of compatible chipsets, but the intent suggests broad adoption.

Also read: OnePlus 15R 5G mobile along with Pad Go 2 confirmed to launch in India on this date…

How the System Works

The expansion did not come from any modification on Apple’s side. AirDrop continues to use Apple’s proprietary wireless system. Instead, Google adjusted Quick Share so it can identify and communicate with the same method that iPhones use. This change will allow Android devices to exchange photos, videos, and documents with iPhones without extra steps. Qualcomm’s involvement now sets up the infrastructure needed for other Android manufacturers to offer the feature.

The update could have a notable impact on daily use. Many users often rely on cloud services, messaging platforms, or reduced-quality transfers when sharing files between Android and iPhone devices. Direct sharing could simplify routine exchanges and reduce time spent finding alternatives.

Also read: Xiaomi 17 Ultra key specs and India launch timeline tipped online: Check expected specs and features

The feature may also extend beyond smartphones. Quick Share already functions on Android tablets and Chromebooks. If compatibility continues to grow, file transfers between iPhones and a broader range of Android-based products could become possible.

Several details remain unclear. Qualcomm has not indicated whether older Snapdragon devices will receive support or whether the rollout will focus on newer hardware. MediaTek and Samsung have also not revealed whether their chip platforms will adopt similar capabilities. While Quick Share’s presence in Android suggests eventual expansion, timelines and device lists are still unknown.