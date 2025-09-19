Nothing Ear 3 launched with a super mic in the case- Here’s what it offers

Nothing launched the new generation True Wireless Stereo (TWS), the Ear 3 with Nothing's signature transparent, upgraded audio features, and a built-in super Mic in the case. The case also features a new ‘talk’ button that enables users to talk effortlessly, despite being in a crowded or windy environment. In addition, the Nothing Ear 3 also claims to offer an advanced audio experience with Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC). Therefore, if you are in search of a premium audio experience, then know what the Nothing Ear 3 has to offer. Nothing Ear 3 is officially launched with a talk button and super mic.(Nothing)

Nothing Ear 3: Specifications and features

The Nothing Ear 3 comes with a signature transparent casing with a metal build. The charging case is built with recycled aluminium and has a compact body. The TWS features a 12mm driver with high-res audio, LDAC, up to 6 dB bass, and up to 4dB treble. For an advanced audio listening experience, the Ear 3 will offer Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) of up to 45 dB in the buds, blocking the environmental noise.

Now, coming to the new “Super Mic”, it uses ambient-filtering technology to make your voice sound crisp and clear when you’re on a call. It claims to cut surrounding noise up to 95 dB. This mic is activated when you press the new talk button, placed on the screen. In addition, the talk button can also be used to capture Essential Space by recording directly via the charging case.

The Nothing Ear 3 is backed by a 55mAh battery in the buds, offering up to 10 hours of battery life. Whereas, with the case, it can provide up to 38 hours of battery life. It also provides a rapid 10-minute USB-C charge that can give up to 10 hours of playback, and it also supports wireless charging.

For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.4 with LDAC that offers fast pairing with Android (Google Fast Pair), iOS, and Windows (Microsoft Swift Pair).

in India

The Nothing Ear 3 will be available for $179 in the US. The company is yet to reveal India prices and sale date. However, in several regions, the sale starts on September 25, 2025.

