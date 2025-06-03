Nothing Phone 3 launching in July: 5 things you need to know

The launch of the Nothing Phone 3 is just weeks away, and as expected, the rumour mill is in full swing. The brand has already begun teasing images of the device, confirming some of the circulating speculation. If you're as excited about the launch as we are, here are five key things you need to know about the upcoming Phone 3. Nothing Phone (3) is set to launch in India soon, as its availability on Flipkart has been confirmed.(Nothing)

Launch date and pricing

Nothing is set to launch the Phone 3 in July 2025, with India among the first countries to receive it. Unlike previous models positioned as “flagship killers,” the Phone 3 is being marketed as a true flagship, which suggests a noticeable price hike. The base model is expected to feature 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, with a reported price of $799 (approx. ₹68,000). The top-end variant may come with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, priced at around $899 (approx. ₹77,000). This positions the Phone 3 against premium offerings from brands like Samsung and OnePlus.

No glyph interface this time

In a surprising move, Nothing has officially confirmed the removal of the iconic Glyph interface that defined the look of previous models. Instead, the company might introduce a dot matrix display on the rear, similar to what we saw on the ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro.

Although the exact design is still under wraps, early leaks suggest a dual-tone rear panel, possibly echoing the aesthetics of the budget-friendly CMF Phone 2 Pro.

Premium build and display

Nothing Phone 3 is rumoured to embrace a more premium design, likely featuring an aluminium frame and improved materials overall. It is expected to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a buttery smooth experience for users.

Another upgrade is in the brightness department, with leaks suggesting a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits, making it one of the brightest displays in its segment—ideal for outdoor use.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and updated Nothing OS

Contrary to some reports, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is not a two-year-old chip but Qualcomm’s 2024 flagship processor, making it a significant upgrade over the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 found in the Nothing Phone 2.

With this chipset, the Phone 3 will deliver:

Faster performance

Improved power efficiency

Enhanced AI capabilities

On the software front, expect a refreshed Nothing OS with new features and better integration across apps and services. The combination of up to 16GB of RAM and UFS 4.0 storage (512GB) will ensure a smooth, future-proof experience.

Triple camera setup and bigger battery

The Phone 3 is likely to feature a triple rear camera system, including:

A 50MP primary sensor

Possibly an ultra-wide and a telephoto or macro lens

A 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls

Powering all this will be a 5,000mAh battery, with 50W wired fast charging and an upgraded 20W wireless charging option (up from 15W on the Phone 2).