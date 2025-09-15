Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Nothing Phone 3 offer for 35,000 on Flipkart is only for these phone owners: Check if you are eligible

ByShaurya Sharma
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 01:47 pm IST

Nothing Phone 3 will be available for just ₹35,000 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. Here's how the deal works.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days is on the horizon, and there have already been some huge discounts announced, including on the iPhone 16 series. In the latest, the Nothing Phone 3 is going to be offered at a steep discount, being available for just 35,000: 45,000 less than its MRP of 79,999 for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, there is a caveat.

Nothing Phone 3 features a 50MP triple camera setup.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)
Nothing Phone 3 features a 50MP triple camera setup.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

What you need to know about the Nothing Phone 3 discount offer

Firstly, you should know that the phone is going to be available at a 20,000 discount for everyone, bringing the price down to 59,999. However, if you are a Nothing Phone 1 or Phone 2 user, you will get an additional offer, reducing the price further to 44,999. However, for this, existing users would need to enter their device’s IMEI code on Nothing’s website or Flipkart to get a discount code (which brings price down from 60,000 to 45,000).

Now, if you exchange your Nothing Phone 1 or Phone 2, the price drops even further to 35,000. This is how the offer works exactly: to get the 35,000 price tag, you will need to own a Nothing Phone 1 or Phone 2 and exchange it. If you do not want to exchange your phone but still own a Nothing Phone 1 or Phone 2, you will get it for 44,999.

What do you get with the Nothing Phone 3?

The Nothing Phone 3 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, which is not a flagship chip but is still highly capable, especially at the discounted price. The phone features a triple camera setup, with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 50MP 3x periscope lens. There is also a 50MP front camera. It comes with 12GB of RAM as standard, upgradeable to 16GB, and offers 256GB or 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The battery capacity is 5500mAh, supporting 65W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 17 LATEST Details

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
News / Technology / Nothing Phone 3 offer for 35,000 on Flipkart is only for these phone owners: Check if you are eligible
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On