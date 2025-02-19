Nothing Phone (3a) Pro camera design teased ahead of March 4 launch- All details

Nothing Phone (3a) series launch is just a few days away and the company has started to tease the smartphone’s new offering such as the new telephoto lens. This year Nothing may introduce two smartphones together, the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro, both launching under the Rs.30000 segment. As we wait for the official launch, tipsters have been quite active in revealing the specifications and features of the smartphone. Just yesterday we came across a significant leak surrounding the smartphone’s camera and how the two devices may differ. Now, in a new leak the detailed camera specs for Phone (3a) Pro have been leaked, giving us a glimpse of what it may offer. Alongside the leak, Nothing also teased the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro camera design, giving us a glimpse of the new periscope lens. Nothing Phone (3a) Pro is to launch on March 4, know about its upgraded camera features.(Nothing)

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro camera design

The UK-based smartphone brand, Nothing is launching its new generation A series smartphones, the Nothing Phone (3a) series on March 4. Just a few days ahead of launch, the company has confirmed the existence of the anticipated periscope lens by sharing a teaser of the camera module. While Nothing did not reveal the model name, but it is expected to be the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. The teased image consisted of a triple camera setup which was placed under a circular camera module, giving a whole new look to the device in comparison to previous generation models. Alongside the camera module, the company also shared the high resolution sample images captured by the Nothing Phone (3a) series, giving us a glimpse into smartphone’s image quality.

Apart from Nothing Phone (3a) Pro camera design reveal, The Verge report tipped that the smartphone is confirmed to offer a 3x optical zoom and 6x ultra zoom capabilities for macro photography. It was also highlighted that the camera uses AI tone-mapping and scene detection to enhance the image quality as per the scene in front of the camera. It was further mentioned that the new 50MP main camera claims to offer “64% more light at a pixel level meaning it has a 300% greater full well capacity” in comparison to last year’s Phone 2a model. Lastly, all cameras are confirmed to support Ultra HDR and 4K video recording from the main as well as selfie cameras.

Now, we just have to wait a few days more to get confirmation of the tipped camera features and specifications for the upcoming Nothing Phone (3a) series.