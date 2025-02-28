Nothing Phone (3a) Pro preview: Know what is so “PRO” about the smartphone

In just four days, Nothing will officially launch its midrange series smartphones, the Phone (3a) and the new Phone (3a) Pro, which will likely replace the “Plus” variant. Over the past few days, people have been eagerly discussing the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro's design due to its unusual camera module design. Across social media, the smartphone’s design is getting mixed reactions as many seem to like the refreshed design, whereas many are not very fond of the innovation. While the design of the smartphone remains a hot topic, the real question buyers should consider is what makes the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro model a “Pro” in the highly competitive mid-range smartphone market. Therefore, know about these 5 expected upgrades which could make the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro stand out among competitors. Nothing Phone (3a) Pro is slated for major performance upgrades. Here’s what we know so far.(Nothing )

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro launch: What makes it so pro?

Fresh yet controversial design: The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro has been gaining much attention for its new design, especially for its camera module design. While the smartphone retains Nothing’s signature look with a faux transparent rear panel, customisable Glyph interface, and a circular camera module, its lens placement and bulkiness are being questioned. However, in our opinion, the design is quite innovative from what we have seen over the years, and it also matches the company’s quite identify which in my opinion a “Pro” move.

Periscope lens: Nothing has confirmed the inclusion of the new periscope lens on the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro models, and the design showcases a massive lens as well. Reports suggest that it may include a 50MP sensor that may offer 3x optical zoom and 70mm focal length, which is again a smartphone integration considering it's a mid-range smartphone. However, we will have to wait until the launch to test the periscope lens performance and see if it's really a game changer.

Essential Key: Nothing has confirmed the existence of a new physical button on the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro model, which is being called the “Essential Key.” The company said in a teaser that it will act as “Your second memory”, enabling users to “Capture, organise and take action.” Reports suggest that this new key could manage several AI-related tasks. If it's true, then it could be a big leap for Nothing in the mid-range space, making it another Pro feature to forward.

Performance: This year, Nothing is going for a Snapdragon processor instead of a MediaTek chip to bring enhanced performance and capabilities to the smartphone. As of now, the Phone (3a) Pro is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, which may offer a better performance along with swift AI integration. Therefore, the performance segment could make a major difference in comparison to the predecessor model, the Phone 2a Plus.

These are the four key areas which make the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro a worthy competitor. However, we are very eager to test the real-life experience of the smartphone after the launch on March 4.