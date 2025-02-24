Nothing Phone (3a) Pro vs Phone (2a): 5 biggest upgrades we expect to see

The UK-based smartphone brand, Nothing will officially launch its new-generation A series models, the Phone (3a) and the Phone (3a) Pro on March 4. The A series models are popular in the mid-range smartphone segment, offering a unique design, powerful features and cameras. Now, after an entire year of success, Nothing is all set to introduce the new-gen models with significant upgrades and changes with the upcoming Phone (3a) series. Therefore, to know what the upgrades look like, we have curated a comparison between last year’s Nothing Phone (2a) and the upcoming Phone (3a) Pro to examine the 5 biggest upgrades which are expected to be announced during the launch. Know about the 5 biggest upgrades coming to the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. (Android Headline)

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a series price and other key features tipped online ahead of March 4 launch- All details

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro vs Phone (2a) Pro: 5 biggest upgrades:

Last year, Nothing introduced the A series models in the mid-range smartphone segment which immediately became a new hype in 2024. Now, just a year later the smartphone coming back with some greater upgrades, which is keeping the fans excited about what Nothing may launch with the new generation model. Therefore, based on teasers shared by Nothing and reports gathered so far, we have found the 5 biggest upgrades coming to the new Nothing Phone (3a) Pro model in comparison to Phone (2a). Here’s everything you need to know.



Design and display: The Nothing Phone (2a) was launched with the company’s signature faux transparent design with glyph lighting and a dual rear camera setup. This year, the Phone (3a) Pro will follow a similar design profile, but with a new circular camera setup, housing three camera lenses instead of two. Additionally, we expect the smartphone to be sturdier and more durable than the previous generation model.

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a series to be manufactured in Chennai, set for India launch on March 4



Camera: Over the past few weeks, Nothing has been teasing the periscope lens for Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, which led us to believe that the smartphone will feature a triple camera setup. Whereas, the Phone (2a) features a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the Phone (3a) Pro could come with an upgraded 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The selfie camera may also get an upgrade from 32MP to 50MP.

Performance: This year, Nothing has confirmed a major performance boost with a shift from the Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset to a new Snapdragon processor. This shift enables the company to provide upgraded performance and include new advanced features. Reportedly, the Phone (3a) Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, which may come in a single storage variant with 12 RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Also read: 5 phones launching in upcoming weeks: iPhone SE 4, Nothing Phone 3a, and more

AI features: Nothing has been reported to bring AI-powered enhancements to its new-generation smartphone. While, Nothing has been quite secretive about its AI operation but we expect to see basic AI features that may include camera processing and photo editing tools, summarisation, transcriptions, etc. However, we will have to wait until March 4 to confirm what Nothing has planned.

New button: Lastly, Nothing Phone (3a) Pro is being teased to include a new iPhone-like Action Button which may allow users to set seamless shortcuts for several functions. The company is also teasing the new button, but its functionalities are yet to be revealed.