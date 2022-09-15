Now, this private bank's customers can recharge FASTags through WhatsApp

Private money lender IDFC FIRST Bank has announced its integration with messaging platform WhatsApp to enable FASTags recharge for the customers. The customers of the bank will be able to recharge their FASTags through the WhatsApp chatbot.



The IDFC First Bank customers can begin the process by sending ‘Hi' to the bank's official WhatsApp chatbot number at +919555555555. On selecting the recharge option in the chat, the customers will have to enter the amount and verify the transaction using a one-time password (OTP), following which they will get a message confirming the transaction, IDFC FIRST and WhatsApp said in a statement.

The customers can pay for their recharge through ‘Payments on WhatsApp’ and will no longer need to log on to any mobile application or netbanking portal.

“We are thrilled to partner with WhatsApp to enable recharge of FASTags using ‘payments on WhatsApp’. This not only makes the IDFC FIRST FASTag a powerful proposition but also marks an industry first for any banking institution to enable transactions using payments on Whatsapp", B. Madhivanan, Chief Operating Officer, IDFC FIRST Bank, said in the statement.

“IDFC First Bank’s FASTag recharge on WhatsApp is a great example of our vision to make digital transactions easy and accessible for everyone in the country. Companies can now create customized and intuitive journeys for their customers on WhatsApp", Abhijit Bose, head of WhatsApp India, was quoted in the statement.

A FASTag sticker is attached to the windshield of the car and uses the radio-frequency identification technology. The sticker is pasted on the inside of the windshield which resembles a bar code. It enables the driver of the car to pass through the FASTag readers installed overhead at the toll plazas.

In simple terms, FASTags help in smooth collection of toll tax without the need for stopping at the toll plazas.

Aryan Prakash