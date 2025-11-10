Now’s a great time for a new laptop with up to 56% off across categories and budgets: All top brands included
Published on: Nov 10, 2025 04:30 pm IST
This week’s laptop deals feature meaningful discounts on work, gaming, and Smartchoice models from the biggest brands.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 14, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Mixed Black, 1.38 kg, E1404FA-NK3325WS, AMD Radeon iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)*, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
|
₹30,990
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H (16GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD), Anti-glare, FHD 15.6(39.6cm), Win 11, Office Home 2024, Arctic Grey, 1.62Kg, 83ER00MDIN, Thin & Light, Backlit KB Laptop View Details
|
₹47,200
|
|
|
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (Smartchoice) Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 14(35.5cm) WUXGA-OLED Laptop (32GB RAM/1TB SSD/AI PC/Windows 11/Microsoft 365 Basic + Office Home 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.39Kg), 83CV00B3IN View Details
|
₹114,990
|
|
|
HP Omnibook 5 OLED, Snapdragon X X1 (16GB LPDDR5x,1TB SSD) 2K OLED, 0.2 ms, Micro-Edge, 16/40.6cm, Win11, M365*Office24, Glacier Silver, 1.59kg, fb0001QU, FHD Camera, Backlit, Next-Gen AI Laptop View Details
|
₹69,990
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Core i5 13420H (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.6cm)/Integrated Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/1 Year ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM00H0IN Laptop View Details
|
₹54,588
|
|
|
Dell SmartChoice G15-5530, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 13450HX, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Dark Shadow Grey, 2.65Kg Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹75,990
|
|
|
MSI Thin 15, Intel 13th Gen. Core i5-13420H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050,GDDR6 4GB/Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B13UC-1805IN View Details
|
₹56,990
|
|
|
MSI Katana A17 AI, AMD 8th Gen. Ryzen 9 8945HS,Built-in AI, 44CM Laptop(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6/Black/2.6Kg), B8VE-884IN View Details
|
₹95,990
|
|
|
Acer SmartChoice Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop View Details
|
₹34,490
|
|
|
acer Aspire Lite, 12th gen, Intel Core i5-12450H Processor, 16 GB, 512GB, 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, MSO, Pure Silver, 1.70 kg, AL15-52H, Backlit Keyboard View Details
|
₹44,990
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H (16GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD), Anti-glare, FHD 15.6(39.6cm), Win 11, Office Home 2024, Arctic Grey, 1.62Kg, 83ER00MDIN, Thin & Light, Backlit KB Laptop View Details
|
₹47,200
|
|
|
Dell 15, AMD Ryzen 5-7530U Processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD IPS 15.6/39.62 cm 120Hz Display, Windows 11, MSO24, Platinum Silver, 1.67kg, Standard Keyboard, 15 Month McAfee, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
|
₹43,990
|
|
|
acer [SmartChoice Aspire 3 Laptop Intel Core Celeron N4500 Processor Laptop (8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/38 WHR/HD Webcam) A325-45 with 39.63 cm (15.6) HD Display, Pure Silver, 1.5 KG View Details
|
₹23,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U,Thin & Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/42WHrs/Win11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mixed Black/Backlit KB/1.38 kg) E1404FA-EB774WS View Details
|
₹40,990
|
|
|
Dell Vostro, Intel Core i3 13th Gen - 1305U, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB, FHD 15.6/39.6 cm, Windows 11, Office H&S 2024, Carbon Grey, 1.66Kg, 120Hz 250 nits Narrow Border Display, Intel UHD Graphics Laptop View Details
|
₹40,990
|
|
|
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 5 7430U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver,1.59kg, fc0389AU, AMD Radeon, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit Laptop View Details
|
₹43,990
|
|
|
ULTIMUS APEX Laptop Intel Celeron Dual Core 8 GB LPDDR4 512 GB SSD Expandable~1TB 14.1 FHD IPS Laptop Anti-Glare Ultra Thin Bezel 180° Hinge 3.0x3 USB HDMI SD Card Slot Win 11 Home 1.25KG Silver View Details
|
₹17,406
|
|
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (12GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fd0573TU, FHD Camera w/Shutter Laptop View Details
|
₹37,990
|
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite, 13th Gen, Intel Core i3-1305U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, 36 WHR, Thin and Light Premium Laptop View Details
|
₹33,938
|
|
|
|
|
Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad Slim 3 13Th Gen Intel Core I7-13620H 15.3 Inch(38.8Cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg),83K100CJIN View Details
|
₹67,990
|
|
|
HP 15,Intel Ultra 5 125H (16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) FHD, IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)*Office24, Silver, 1.65kg, fd1354TU, Intel Arc Graphics, FHD Camera w/Shutter, AI Powered Laptop View Details
|
₹64,990
|
|
|
Dell 15DC15250, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 1334U, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MSO24, Silver, 1.62kg, Backlit Keyboard, 15 Month McAfee, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
|
₹59,990
|
|
|
acer Aspire Go 14, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (14th Gen),16GB DDR5 RAM/512GB SSD, WUXGA IPS, 14.0/35.56 cm, Win 11, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.5 kg, AG14-71M,Backlit Keyboard, AI Powered Premium Laptop View Details
|
₹57,999
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HP Victus, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, 6GB RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4(Upgradeable) 512GB SSD, FHD, 144Hz, 300 nits, IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Mica Silver, 2.3kg, fa2700TX, Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹67,990
|
|
|
ASUS TUF A15 (2025), AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS, Gaming Laptop(RTX 3050,75W TGP,16GB DDR5(Upgradeable Upto 64GB )512GB SSD,FHD,15.6,144Hz,RGB Keyboard,48Whrs,Windows 11,Graphite Black,2.3 Kg) FA506NCG-HN199W View Details
|
₹67,990
|
|
|
Lenovo LOQ, AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS, NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6(39.6cm), 144Hz, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC00EEIN, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹66,990
|
|
|
acer SmartChoice ALG, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB DDR6, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99 KG, AL15G-53,Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹62,115
|
|
|
|
|
HP Smartchoice Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS, 6GB RTX 3050, 31 Tops, 16GB DDR5(Upgradeable) 512GB SSD, 144Hz, 300nits, FHD, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Blue, 2.3kg, fb3009AX, AI Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹66,990
|
|
|
Lenovo LOQ 2024 12Th Gen Intel Core I5-12450HX | NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.6Cm)/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/100% Srgb/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83GS00LNIN Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹74,990
|
|
|
Acer Nitro V 15, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H Hexa-core Processor,NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050-6GB GDDR6,16 GB, 512 GB, Full HD IPS, 15.6/39.62 cm, 165 Hz, Win 11 Home,Obsidian Black, 2.1 kg, ANV15-41,Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹74,916
|
|
|
ASUS TUF F16, 14th Gen, Smartchoice,Intel Core i7 14650HX, Gaming Laptop(RTX 5060-8GB/16GB/1TB /FHD+/16/165Hz/90WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office 2024/Jaeger Gray/2.2 Kg) FX608JMR-RV049WS View Details
|
₹139,990
|
|
|
HP Smartchoice Victus, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H, 8GB RTX 5050, 24GB DDR5(Upgradeable) 1TB SSD, 144Hz, FHD, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Mica Silver, 2.29kg, fa2309TX, RGB Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹102,990
|
|
|
Lenovo LOQ AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS| NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/144Hz Refresh Rate/15.6 (39.6cm)/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83JC00MVIN AI Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹83,290
|
|
|
Alienware 16 Aurora, Intel Core 7-240H, NVIDIA RTX 5060-8GB GDDR7, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, WQXGA 16/40.64 cm, 2560x1600, Windows 11, Interstellar Indigo, 2.57 Kg, Cryo Chamber Cooling Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹131,490
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
