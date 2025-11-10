Now’s a great time for a new laptop with up to 56% off across categories and budgets: All top brands included

Search
Nov 10, 2025 04:30 pm IST

This week’s laptop deals feature meaningful discounts on work, gaming, and Smartchoice models from the biggest brands.

ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 14, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Mixed Black, 1.38 kg, E1404FA-NK3325WS, AMD Radeon iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)*, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H (16GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD), Anti-glare, FHD 15.6(39.6cm), Win 11, Office Home 2024, Arctic Grey, 1.62Kg, 83ER00MDIN, Thin & Light, Backlit KB Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹47,200

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (Smartchoice) Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 14(35.5cm) WUXGA-OLED Laptop (32GB RAM/1TB SSD/AI PC/Windows 11/Microsoft 365 Basic + Office Home 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.39Kg), 83CV00B3IN View Details checkDetails

₹114,990

HP Omnibook 5 OLED, Snapdragon X X1 (16GB LPDDR5x,1TB SSD) 2K OLED, 0.2 ms, Micro-Edge, 16/40.6cm, Win11, M365*Office24, Glacier Silver, 1.59kg, fb0001QU, FHD Camera, Backlit, Next-Gen AI Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹69,990

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Core i5 13420H (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.6cm)/Integrated Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/1 Year ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM00H0IN Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹54,588

Dell SmartChoice G15-5530, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 13450HX, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Dark Shadow Grey, 2.65Kg Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹75,990

MSI Thin 15, Intel 13th Gen. Core i5-13420H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050,GDDR6 4GB/Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B13UC-1805IN View Details checkDetails

₹56,990

MSI Katana A17 AI, AMD 8th Gen. Ryzen 9 8945HS,Built-in AI, 44CM Laptop(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6/Black/2.6Kg), B8VE-884IN View Details checkDetails

₹95,990

Acer SmartChoice Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

acer Aspire Lite, 12th gen, Intel Core i5-12450H Processor, 16 GB, 512GB, 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, MSO, Pure Silver, 1.70 kg, AL15-52H, Backlit Keyboard View Details checkDetails

₹44,990

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H (16GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD), Anti-glare, FHD 15.6(39.6cm), Win 11, Office Home 2024, Arctic Grey, 1.62Kg, 83ER00MDIN, Thin & Light, Backlit KB Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹47,200

Dell 15, AMD Ryzen 5-7530U Processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD IPS 15.6/39.62 cm 120Hz Display, Windows 11, MSO24, Platinum Silver, 1.67kg, Standard Keyboard, 15 Month McAfee, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

acer [SmartChoice Aspire 3 Laptop Intel Core Celeron N4500 Processor Laptop (8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/38 WHR/HD Webcam) A325-45 with 39.63 cm (15.6) HD Display, Pure Silver, 1.5 KG View Details checkDetails

₹23,990

ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U,Thin & Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/42WHrs/Win11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mixed Black/Backlit KB/1.38 kg) E1404FA-EB774WS View Details checkDetails

₹40,990

Dell Vostro, Intel Core i3 13th Gen - 1305U, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB, FHD 15.6/39.6 cm, Windows 11, Office H&S 2024, Carbon Grey, 1.66Kg, 120Hz 250 nits Narrow Border Display, Intel UHD Graphics Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹40,990

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 5 7430U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver,1.59kg, fc0389AU, AMD Radeon, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

ULTIMUS APEX Laptop Intel Celeron Dual Core 8 GB LPDDR4 512 GB SSD Expandable~1TB 14.1 FHD IPS Laptop Anti-Glare Ultra Thin Bezel 180° Hinge 3.0x3 USB HDMI SD Card Slot Win 11 Home 1.25KG Silver View Details checkDetails

₹17,406

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (12GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fd0573TU, FHD Camera w/Shutter Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

Acer Aspire Lite, 13th Gen, Intel Core i3-1305U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, 36 WHR, Thin and Light Premium Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹33,938

ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 14, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Mixed Black, 1.38 kg, E1404FA-NK3325WS, AMD Radeon iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)*, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

ASUS Vivobook 16, 16 FHD (1920 x 1200) OLED,Intel Core i5-13420H Processor,(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Backlit Keyboard/Office Home 2024/Silver/1.88 kg),X1605VA-SH1952WS View Details checkDetails

₹63,990

Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad Slim 3 13Th Gen Intel Core I7-13620H 15.3 Inch(38.8Cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg),83K100CJIN View Details checkDetails

₹67,990

HP 15,Intel Ultra 5 125H (16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) FHD, IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)*Office24, Silver, 1.65kg, fd1354TU, Intel Arc Graphics, FHD Camera w/Shutter, AI Powered Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹64,990

Dell 15DC15250, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 1334U, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MSO24, Silver, 1.62kg, Backlit Keyboard, 15 Month McAfee, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹59,990

acer Aspire Go 14, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (14th Gen),16GB DDR5 RAM/512GB SSD, WUXGA IPS, 14.0/35.56 cm, Win 11, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.5 kg, AG14-71M,Backlit Keyboard, AI Powered Premium Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹57,999

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (Smartchoice) Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 14(35.5cm) WUXGA-OLED Laptop (32GB RAM/1TB SSD/AI PC/Windows 11/Microsoft 365 Basic + Office Home 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.39Kg), 83CV00B3IN View Details checkDetails

₹114,990

ASUS Vivobook S14, Smartchoice, AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD+ 14, Windows 11, Office 2024, M365 Basic (1Year), Cool Silver, 1.4Kg, M3407KA-SF048WS, 50Tops,Metallic Design, Copilot AI PC View Details checkDetails

₹87,990

HP Omnibook 5 OLED, Snapdragon X X1 (16GB LPDDR5x,1TB SSD) 2K OLED, 0.2 ms, Micro-Edge, 16/40.6cm, Win11, M365*Office24, Glacier Silver, 1.59kg, fb0001QU, FHD Camera, Backlit, Next-Gen AI Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹69,990

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Core i5 13420H (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.6cm)/Integrated Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/1 Year ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM00H0IN Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹54,588

Dell DB14255, R5-340 AI Processor, 16GB LPDDR5X, 512GB SSD, FHD Plus 14/35.56 cm, Win11+MSO 2024, Ice Blue, 1.52 Kg, 300 Nits IPS Display, AMD Radeon Graphics, Backlit+FPS Keyboard AI Powered Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹68,490

HP Victus, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, 6GB RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4(Upgradeable) 512GB SSD, FHD, 144Hz, 300 nits, IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Mica Silver, 2.3kg, fa2700TX, Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹67,990

ASUS TUF A15 (2025), AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS, Gaming Laptop(RTX 3050,75W TGP,16GB DDR5(Upgradeable Upto 64GB )512GB SSD,FHD,15.6,144Hz,RGB Keyboard,48Whrs,Windows 11,Graphite Black,2.3 Kg) FA506NCG-HN199W View Details checkDetails

₹67,990

Lenovo LOQ, AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS, NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6(39.6cm), 144Hz, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC00EEIN, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹66,990

acer SmartChoice ALG, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB DDR6, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99 KG, AL15G-53,Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹62,115

Dell SmartChoice G15-5530, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 13450HX, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Dark Shadow Grey, 2.65Kg Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹75,990

MSI Thin 15, Intel 13th Gen. Core i5-13420H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050,GDDR6 4GB/Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B13UC-1805IN View Details checkDetails

₹56,990

ASUS TUF A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS,Gaming Laptop(RTX 3050-4GB/75W TGP/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/FHD/15.6/144Hz/Backlit Keyboard/48Whrs/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Graphite Black/2.3 Kg)FA506NCG-HN251WS View Details checkDetails

₹75,990

HP Smartchoice Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS, 6GB RTX 3050, 31 Tops, 16GB DDR5(Upgradeable) 512GB SSD, 144Hz, 300nits, FHD, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Blue, 2.3kg, fb3009AX, AI Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹66,990

Lenovo LOQ 2024 12Th Gen Intel Core I5-12450HX | NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.6Cm)/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/100% Srgb/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83GS00LNIN Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹74,990

Acer Nitro V 15, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H Hexa-core Processor,NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050-6GB GDDR6,16 GB, 512 GB, Full HD IPS, 15.6/39.62 cm, 165 Hz, Win 11 Home,Obsidian Black, 2.1 kg, ANV15-41,Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹74,916

ASUS TUF F16, 14th Gen, Smartchoice,Intel Core i7 14650HX, Gaming Laptop(RTX 5060-8GB/16GB/1TB /FHD+/16/165Hz/90WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office 2024/Jaeger Gray/2.2 Kg) FX608JMR-RV049WS View Details checkDetails

₹139,990

HP Smartchoice Victus, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H, 8GB RTX 5050, 24GB DDR5(Upgradeable) 1TB SSD, 144Hz, FHD, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Mica Silver, 2.29kg, fa2309TX, RGB Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹102,990

Lenovo LOQ AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS| NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/144Hz Refresh Rate/15.6 (39.6cm)/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83JC00MVIN AI Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹83,290

Alienware 16 Aurora, Intel Core 7-240H, NVIDIA RTX 5060-8GB GDDR7, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, WQXGA 16/40.64 cm, 2560x1600, Windows 11, Interstellar Indigo, 2.57 Kg, Cryo Chamber Cooling Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹131,490

MSI Katana A17 AI, AMD 8th Gen. Ryzen 9 8945HS,Built-in AI, 44CM Laptop(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6/Black/2.6Kg), B8VE-884IN View Details checkDetails

₹95,990

Lenovo LOQ, Intel Core i7 13th Gen 13700HX, NVIDIA RTX 5050 8GB, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 15.6(39.6cm), 144Hz, Windows 11, Office 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JE00U7IN, 440 AI Tops, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹108,766

Acer SmartChoice Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad Slim 3 13Th Gen Intel Core I7-13620H 15.3 Inch(38.8Cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg),83K100CJIN View Details checkDetails

₹67,990

acer Aspire Lite, 12th gen, Intel Core i5-12450H Processor, 16 GB, 512GB, 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, MSO, Pure Silver, 1.70 kg, AL15-52H, Backlit Keyboard View Details checkDetails

₹44,990

acer SmartChoice ALG, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB DDR6, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99 KG, AL15G-53,Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹62,115

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 24, Silver, 1.59kg, fd0467tu, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera, Backlit KB Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹54,990

HP Victus, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, 6GB RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4(Upgradeable) 512GB SSD, FHD, 144Hz, 300 nits, IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Mica Silver, 2.3kg, fa2700TX, Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹67,990

Dell 15DC15250, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 1334U, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MSO24, Silver, 1.62kg, Backlit Keyboard, 15 Month McAfee, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹59,990

ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/60W TGP/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/144Hz/RGB KB/48WHr/Windows 11//Graphite Black/2.30 Kg) FA506NCR-HN054W View Details checkDetails

₹65,990

Dell SmartChoice G15-5530, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 13450HX, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Dark Shadow Grey, 2.65Kg Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹75,990

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fc0690au View Details checkDetails

₹42,990

Laptop shopping in 2025 is more tempting than ever as the year comes to a close. Due to this, there are amazing deals right now, with prices slashed by up to 56% off across every major brand and budget. Today’s lineup includes HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, MSI, Acer, Apple, and Smartchoice and covers the entire spectrum - sleek budget workhorses for students, powerhouse gaming rigs for enthusiasts, and pro-grade models built for creative and business professionals. Buyers can expect the latest Intel and Ryzen chips, vibrant displays, sturdy builds, rapid SSD storage, and fresh-in-market features like high-refresh screens, WiFi 6, and backlit keyboards. There’s something for everyone - under 50,000 basics to premium flagships and Smartchoice value picks, every segment gets a solid feature boost at an accessible price. For users tired of compromise, or looking to upgrade from laggy machines, this sale finally puts the best of 2025’s tech in actual reach, making it the coolest laptop moment of the year.

Save big on bestselling laptops - top brands and configurations for every user, now at prices you don’t see every day.

Deals on best-selling laptops under 50,000

It’s not often you see top-rated laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, and ASUS dipping below the 50,000 mark but these deals are real. Models on offer combine fast SSD storage, dependable processors, and full-HD displays - all the right parts for real-world reliability, college crunch-time, and seamless WFH video calls. Slim designs fit anywhere, while the battery life handles long days and travel. If you need stress-free performance for work, studies, or Netflix downtime, now’s the moment; these discounted bestsellers deliver everyday usability with specs that can keep up.

Deals on premium laptops

Premium laptop deals are hotter than ever, with big-name machines offering bold specs at lower prices. Expect powerful chips, high-refresh displays, next-level graphics, and all-metal bodies. From ultra-slim business workhorses to gaming-ready rigs, the list includes HP, Dell, ASUS, Apple, and Lenovo, each loaded with top tech, rapid SSD storage, and long battery life. If you want a device that genuinely stands out for speed and design, now’s your moment. These price drops are rare for pros who demand hardware that works as hard as they do.

Deals on best-selling laptops under 80,000

Best-selling laptops under 80,000 are now up for grabs with steep discounts. Top contenders include HP, ASUS, Lenovo, Dell and feature fast Intel and AMD processors, large SSDs, crisp full-HD screens, and premium build quality. These devices handle work, gaming, streaming, design, and daily multitasking with ease. Buyers get robust battery life, lightweight frames, and the latest connectivity options. The current offers deliver real value with cutting-edge specs and brand reliability without stretching your budget. This sale means you get premium features within reach for professionals, students, and creators.

Deals on best selling premium gaming laptops

India’s best-selling premium gaming laptops are now on sale, with performance that speaks directly to enthusiasts and pros. Models from ASUS, MSI, HP, and Lenovo pack high-refresh displays, RTX graphics cards, and powerful Intel or AMD chips for fluid gameplay and multitasking. You get fast SSD boot times, customisable RGB, heavy cooling, and punchy audio with features built for extended matches and creative workflows. These deals knock down price barriers, letting you upgrade to serious gaming and streaming muscle. For anyone craving that next-level laptop experience, now’s when it starts.

Deals on Smartchoice laptops

Smartchoice laptops hit a sweet spot for value seekers by mixing premium specs with wallet-friendly deals. This lineup from HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, and ASUS balances strong processors (Intel 13th Gen, Ryzen 5), fast SSDs, vibrant displays, and thoughtful ergonomics. After long battery life, solid graphics, or just reliable performance for work and streaming? You’ll find well-built, stylish models in every price range. These deals unlock efficiency and practicality, making Smartchoice a solid upgrade for professionals, students, and casual users wanting more for less.

Best laptops for school students in India 2025 for assignments, daily study, online classes and exam prep

10 best 2-in-1 laptops of 2025 that blend power, portability and versatility

10 best Windows laptops in Sep 2025 featuring fast processing, portability, new graphics, and multitasking power

Best ultra thin laptops to buy in 2025: Top models with slim designs with high performance

Best HP Pavilion laptops highlight how design and performance meet real world needs in 2025

  • Which laptop range is best for gaming and heavy tasks?

    Premium gaming laptops with RTX or Radeon graphics offer smooth performance for advanced gaming, editing, and multitasking needs.

  • Are Smartchoice laptops good for office and student use?

    Smartchoice models offer a solid mix of speed, durability, and battery life, ideal for study, work, and everyday multitasking.

  • Do budget laptops under 50,000 support video calls and streaming?

    Yes, most feature HD webcams, decent speakers, and reliable WiFi for video calls and streaming with good clarity.

  • What should I check before buying a laptop under 80,000?

    Prioritise the newest processor, SSD storage, RAM size, build quality, display resolution, and warranty for the best overall value.

  • How do premium laptops stand out in design and usability?

    Premium models use metal bodies, high-refresh screens, backlit keyboards, and extra ports, making them more versatile and enjoyable to use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

