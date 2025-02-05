Menu Explore
One UI 7 release delayed: Know about expected release date, AI features, and more

ByAishwarya Panda
Feb 05, 2025 02:36 PM IST

One UI 7 released awaited, know when the update will be rolled out to compatible Samsung Galaxy phones including Galaxy S24 and S23 series.

Samsung announced the awaited One UI 7 update with the Galaxy S25 series launch. This new Android 15-based update consists of several enhancements, such as UI changes, AI features, and more. However, Samsung has yet to release One UI 7 for older generation models, including the Galaxy S24 and S23 series models. As Samsung users await for One UI 7 update, reports suggest that the update may not roll out any time soon as Samsung is experiencing some delays. The delay has already been stretched, creating curiosity about what is causing the delay and doubts surrounding hardware compatibility. Know when the One UI 7 update is expected to roll out with older generation models.

One UI 7 update is to be released soon, check out features and compatible devices. (Bloomberg)

Also read: Samsung revealed One UI 7 update rollout timeline ahead of Galaxy S25 launch event- All details

One UI 7 release date

Just before the launch of the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung rolled out the One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24 series, making users excited about the official release. While the Galaxy S25 series launched with One UI 7 update, Samsung is now quiet about the stable release of the Android 15-based update for Galaxy S24 and S23 series, making users frustrated about what is causing the delay. With constant delays, experts and tipsters are unaware of the expected release date or timeline for the One UI 7 release. However, it is suggested that we may have to wait until March to experience the One UI 7 of older Galaxy phones.

Also read: Samsung One UI 7 features which are similar to iOS 18- Know what’s coming

One UI 7 features, Galaxy AI, and more

Based on the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung has made several changes to the user experience, making the smartphone run smoother and is now clutter-free. The One UI 7 also includes plenty of AI features that make AI more accessible to use on a day-to-day basis. The features include Now Brief, Now Bar, Gemini extension on the power button, upgraded Circle to Search, call transcript, Writing Assist, Drawing Assist, and much more.

One UI 7 compatible devices

Samsung Galaxy S series, FE: Galaxy S24, S23, and S22 models

Samsung Galaxy Z series: Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, Flip 5, Fold 5, Fold 4, Flip 4, Flip 3, Fold 3

Samsung A series: A73, A55, A54, A53, A35, A34, A33, A25, A24, A23, A15, A14, A05, and A05s

Samsung F series: F55, F54, F34, and F15

Galaxy M series: M55, M54, M53, M35, M34, M33, and M15

