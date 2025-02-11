OnePlus 12 gets a big price cut in Red Rush Days sale – But should you buy it over the OnePlus 13?

If you have been eyeing the OnePlus 12 for a while but haven't pulled the trigger because the phone wasn’t discounted much even after the OnePlus 13’s release, now could be a good time to finally buy it. As part of the OnePlus Red Rush Day sale, the OnePlus 12 has received a 4% price cut on its MRP of ₹64,999, bringing the price down to ₹61,999. However, that’s not all. You can get an even better deal, bringing the effective price down to just ₹57,999. This could be a great offer for the experience the OnePlus 12 delivers. How do you get this deal, and is the OnePlus 12 going to be a better buy compared to the OnePlus 13? The OnePlus 12 (Image courtesy: twitter.com/yabhishekd)

OnePlus 12 at ₹ 57,999 – How this deal works

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus Red Rush Day sale is in full swing and will run until February 16 (started today, February 11). During this period, you are eligible for an instant ₹4,000 discount on the OnePlus 12 when purchasing with select credit cards, including ICICI, OneCard, HDFC, and more. This effectively brings the price down to ₹57,999 from its current discounted price of ₹61,999.

Note that this price applies only to the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Additionally, there is a no-cost EMI option available for up to nine months with select bank credit cards.

Note: The discount is available on multiple platforms, including OnePlus.in, Amazon and more.

Should you buy the OnePlus 12 over the OnePlus 13?

While the OnePlus 12 is now available for ₹57,999, we believe that for most people, the OnePlus 13 could be a better deal even after discounts. If you can stretch your budget, opting for the OnePlus 13 might be a smarter choice.

How? Well, the OnePlus 13 also gets a ₹5,000 instant discount, bringing its effective price down to ₹64,999 from ₹69,999. Additionally, there is a no-cost EMI option, along with an exchange bonus of up to ₹7,000, making the offer even more attractive.

That said, some users may still prefer the OnePlus 12. Why? Firstly, not everyone has a phone to exchange, and their budget may be strictly limited to ₹55,000– ₹60,000. Also, some people prefer the curved design of the OnePlus 12 over the OnePlus 13’s boxy look with flat sides. And finally, the OnePlus 12 features a slightly curved display, which many users find more immersive compared to the flat display of the OnePlus 13.

So, if you prioritise these aspects, the OnePlus 12 could still be a great choice for you over the OnePlus 13.