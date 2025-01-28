OnePlus 12 gets big price cut on Vijay Sales post OnePlus 13 launch: How to buy for 56,999

The OnePlus 13 is here, and while it’s certainly an impressive option around ₹70,000, we can’t stress enough that the OnePlus 12, last year’s flagship, is still a great deal if you don’t care about the latest features, such as dual IP ratings or having the top-end Snapdragon chipset. So, if you opt for the OnePlus 12, you can save quite a bit of money. How much? Well, you can now buy the OnePlus 12 for ₹56,999 on Vijay Sales, ₹13,000 less than what you would pay for the OnePlus 13. If you are someone who’s going to be happy with the OnePlus 12, here’s a deal you shouldn’t miss. The OnePlus 12 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.(OnePlus)

OnePlus 12 for ₹ 56,999: How this deal works

The OnePlus 12 is currently listed for ₹63,999, which is ₹1,000 off its launch price of ₹64,999. However, the real discount comes from the ₹7,000 instant discount when buying with an ICICI Bank credit or debit card, as well as no-cost EMI and full swipe options. So, if you deduct ₹7,000 from ₹63,999, the net effective price you will pay for the OnePlus 12 works out to ₹56,999.

OnePlus 12’s specifications and whether you should buy it over the OnePlus 13

The OnePlus 12 is still a solid device, even though it’s over a year old. It packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is last year’s Qualcomm flagship processor, with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It also has a triple camera setup powered by Hasselblad, just like the OnePlus 13.

So, while the OnePlus 12 is certainly a capable phone, for the price of ₹56,999, we would recommend opting for something else instead, like the OnePlus 13 (which can be bought around ₹65,000 after card offers), if you can stretch your budget a little further. Not only does it offer a more premium industrial design with flat sides and a flat display, but it also gives you a much better camera, a much faster processor, and more.

Alternatively, if you’re open to considering phones from other brands, you could go for options like the Realme GT7 Pro, which is also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, or the iQOO 13, which could be ideal if performance is your main need.