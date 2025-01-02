OnePlus 12R 256GB model price drops days before OnePlus 13R launch: How to get it for around 36,000

If you have had your eyes set on the OnePlus 12R, now could be the ideal time to buy the phone, as it is currently available with a big discount on Flipkart, just ahead of the OnePlus 13R launch in India. Particularly, the 256GB model with 16GB of RAM is available at a compelling price. The phone can be bought for around ₹36,000, depending on whether you can avail yourself of a certain card offer. Let us explain how. OnePlus 12R launched in 2024, as the follow-up to the OnePlus 11R.(OnePlus)

OnePlus 12R 256GB model: How to buy it around ₹ 36,000?

To check how this deal works, visit Flipkart and search for the OnePlus 12R. You will find the phone listed for ₹38,078, down 17% from its MRP of ₹45,999. This is already a significant discount from its launch price. However, if you have a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, you can avail an additional cashback of ₹1,904, which brings the price down to around ₹36,174. This is an excellent deal for the OnePlus 12R, especially considering you are getting the top-end model.

Should you buy the OnePlus 12R so close to OnePlus 13R launch?

For around ₹36,000 to ₹38,000, the OnePlus 12R, particularly the 256GB model with 16GB of RAM, offers great value for money. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is flagship-grade and not far behind the performance of newer chipsets like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Additionally, the device features an LTPO curved display panel, a large 5,500mAh battery with fast charging support, and Android 15, which it recently received. The Aqua Touch technology enables you to use the display even when it’s wet. The phone also gets a 50MP main camera alongside ultrawide and macro shooters, making it a well-rounded package.

Overall, the OnePlus 12R remains an excellent value-for-money purchase. However, the OnePlus 13R is launching on January 7. Its pricing might not differ significantly from the OnePlus 12R, so if you can wait, the OnePlus 13R may be worth the wait.

