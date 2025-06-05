OnePlus 13s vs Xiaomi 15: Compact flagship mobiles compared - Performance, camera and more

OnePlus India today released the OnePlus 13s, and it serves as the compact alternative to the OnePlus 13, with a compact 6.32-inch display and comfortable form factor, whilst still offering most of the tech and perhaps even more than the flagship OnePlus 13. Having said that, it has tough competition from another compact flagship from the house of Xiaomi in the form of the Xiaomi 15. It too packs similar hardware and similar power, all in a compact form factor. Xiaomi 15 (left), OnePlus 13s (right).(Xiaomi, OnePlus)

Here, let us compare both of these phones on paper and see which one could be the better choice for you. Read on.

OnePlus 13s vs Xiaomi 15: Performance and more

So, right off the bat, both phones offer the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is the current Qualcomm flagship. Both come with a base 12 GB of RAM and offer 256 GB in the base model. Both also have UFS 4.0 storage, and this should keep your phones fast for the long term.

For the battery, the OnePlus 13s has a 5,850 mAh battery, which supports 80W wired charging. As for the Xiaomi 15, it gets a 5,240 mAh battery, and about 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

OnePlus 13s vs Xiaomi 15: Camera

The camera is where things differ a lot because the OnePlus 13s gets a dual-camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel wide camera as well as a 50-megapixel 2x telephoto camera, and it notably eliminates the ultrawide shooter, like the OnePlus 13. As for the Xiaomi 15, it gets a triple-camera setup tuned by Leica, with a 50 MP main camera, a 50 MP 2.6x optical zoom camera, and a 50 MP ultrawide shooter. Now, on paper, the Xiaomi 15 is definitely ahead in terms of both versatility and the kind of features you can expect, including baked-in Leica looks and more.

For selfies, both phones offer a 32-megapixel camera, which can record 4K video at up to 30 FPS. For the rear video, the OnePlus 13s can capture 4K at 60fps, while the Xiaomi 15 can capture 8K video at 24 or 30 FPS, as well as Log video.

OnePlus 13s vs Xiaomi 15: Display and Design

Both phones are made out of premium materials, these being metal and glass. The OnePlus 13s has a 6.32-inch display with 460 pixels per inch (PPI). The display is an LTPO panel and supports 120 Hz. As for the Xiaomi 15, it gets a 6.36-inch display with 460 PPI. It is also an LTPO AMOLED panel and supports 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 3,200 nits.

Again, both phones also feel quite similar in the hand because they have boxy designs with flat sides and flat backs and fronts. The corners are curved, and both have a square camera module. They are also quite similar in terms of weight, with the OnePlus 13s coming in at 185 grams and the Xiaomi 15 coming in at 189 grams.

The Xiaomi 15 also has a major advantage in terms of IP dust and water resistance, as it has IP68 dust and water resistance. The OnePlus 13s notably, gets IP65.

OnePlus 13s vs Xiaomi 15: Software and More

OnePlus 13s comes with Android 15 with OxygenOS 15 on top. While the Xiaomi 15 also is running on Android 15, it has Xiaomi's own HyperOS on top.

As for biometrics, both phones offer under-display fingerprint scanners. However, the technology differs. The OnePlus 13s gets an optical fingerprint scanner, whereas the Xiaomi 15 gets an ultrasonic one.

OnePlus 13s vs Xiaomi 15: Price in India

OnePlus 13s is starting at ₹54,999 for the base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The Xiaomi 15, on the other hand, starts at ₹64,999, again for the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model. However, you can bring prices for both models down further by combining bank offers.