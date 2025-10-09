OnePlus 15 5G mobile launch: 4 BIG upgrades and 2 downgrades to expect

OnePlus 15 5G mobile is making its China debut this month, and the flagship is set to get several major upgrades. While the global launch date is yet to be confirmed, we are expecting a January 2026 launch. The company has already confirmed that the OnePlus 15 5G will be a performance beast with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. Now, we are waiting for more feature reveals to confirm what the new generation OnePlus flagship will look like. However, based on leaks and rumours, we have compiled 4 OnePlus 15 5G upgrades, but the smartphone is also expected to get 2 downgrades. Here’s what we know so far. Here’s a list of upgrades and downgrades expected to come with the OnePlus 15 5G.(OnePlus)

OnePlus 15 5G: 4 Big Upgrades

Powerful performance: As mentioned above, the OnePlus 15 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, bringing major performance upgrades and efficiency in gameplay and multitasking. We can expect up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Massive battery: Reportedly, the OnePlus 15 5G mobile will likely have one of the biggest batteries in the flagship segment. Reportedly, it could pack between 7000 to 7300mAh battery, which is quite massive for a smartphone. Therefore, it could be a perfect choice for a power user who seeks long battery life.

Improved display: This time, OnePlus is expected to make a few display refinements for its flagship. Reportedly, the OnePlus 15 5G could offer a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, up from 120Hz. This may offer smoother visuals and gameplay, seamless navigation and a more responsive user experience.

New design: The OnePlus 15 5G is revealed to have a new design that may attract buyers. As per the revealed image, the smartphone is getting a new square-shaped camera module, similar to the OnePlus 13s, housing three camera lenses and an LED flash. This year, we may also not get a Hasselblad-tuned camera, but instead, it may offer the DetailMax Engine.

OnePlus 15 5G: 2 downgrades

Lower display resolution: The OnePlus 15 5G is rumoured to get a lower display resolution of up to 1.5K, less than 2K resolution in the OnePlus 13 model. However, it may not be a major downgrade that could affect the day-to-day usage of the phone.

No alert slider: OnePlus is reportedly saying goodbye to its iconic alert slider for a multifunction button similar to iPhones. Therefore, OnePlus 15 5G may come with a new button that may offer even more functionalities than an alter slider.