OnePlus 15 launching in India on November 13: Check expected price, features, and more

OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch date of its upcoming flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, in India. The company announced that the device will make its debut on November 13 at 7 PM (IST). A dedicated microsite is now live on Amazon India, confirming its availability and sales partnership with the e-commerce platform. OnePlus 15 is launching in India on November 13, 2025.(OnePlus)

According to the announcement, the OnePlus 15 will be available for purchase immediately after the launch event. Sales will open at 8 PM (IST) on the same day through Amazon and the official OnePlus India website. This launch marks the company’s next major entry into the flagship smartphone segment ahead of the festive season.

OnePlus 15: Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 15 will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and will be the first device in India to feature the new processor. It will operate on OxygenOS 16 for the Indian market, while the Chinese version runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16. The product listing on Amazon also confirms that the phone will include a triple rear camera system with a 50MP main sensor.

The Indian model is expected to share the same technical features as its Chinese variant. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch BOE X3 8T LTPO flat display offering 1.5K resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of up to 1800 nits.

For photography, the OnePlus 15 includes a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto sensor. The front camera features a 32MP sensor capable of recording 4K videos. Powering the device is a 7,300mAh battery that supports 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The smartphone also features an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and holds IP66, IP68, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus 15: Price in India (Expected)

The OnePlus 15 was launched in China at a starting price of 3,999 yuan, roughly Rs. 49,500 in India. Based on this pricing, the Indian version is expected to fall within a similar range. More details regarding the exact pricing and launch offers are expected to be revealed closer to the official release.