OnePlus 15 vs Realme GT 8 Pro: A detailed specs comparison ahead of India launch

Two newly launched flagships, the OnePlus 15 5G and Realme GT 8 Pro 5G, are preparing to enter the Indian market soon after their debut in China. Both smartphones run on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and are expected to be priced between ₹55,000 and ₹65,000. Here’s a look at how these two upcoming devices compare in terms of performance, display, camera setup, and pricing. OnePlus 15 vs Realme GT 8 Pro: Let’s compare their performance, battery, camera, and design to find the best one.

OnePlus 15 vs Realme GT 8 Pro: Processor and Performance

Both the OnePlus 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. The processor is designed to deliver improved CPU output, better gaming response, and higher energy efficiency. Since both models share the same chipset, users can expect similar performance in multitasking and app management.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy AI now supports 22 Indian languages including Gujarati and Hindi

OnePlus 15 vs Realme GT 8 Pro: Display and Design

The Realme GT 8 Pro features a 6.79-inch QHD+ AMOLED flexible display that supports a 144Hz refresh rate and reaches up to 7,000 nits of peak brightness. It also includes a 3,200Hz touch sampling rate for responsive interaction. In comparison, the OnePlus 15 sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE Flexible AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,800 nits.

Furthermore, both smartphones come with. The Realme GT 8 Pro carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications, while the OnePlus 15 holds IP69 and IP69K ratings for protection against dust and water

Also read: Android phones outperform iPhones in blocking mobile scams, claims Google

OnePlus 15 vs Realme GT 8 Pro: Camera Setup

For photography, the Realme GT 8 Pro includes a triple rear camera setup: a 50MP Ricoh GR main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 200MP telephoto lens with up to 120x digital zoom. The phone also carries a 32MP front camera. A key addition is its modular, swappable camera housing, which allows users to customise the phone’s appearance.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15 also houses a triple camera unit featuring a 50MP main lens with a 24mm focal length, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP telephoto sensor. The front camera matches Realme’s 32MP setup.

OnePlus 15 vs Realme GT 8 Pro: Battery and Charging

The OnePlus 15 is powered by a 7,300mAh battery, while the Realme GT 8 Pro carries a slightly smaller 7,000mAh unit. Both support 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging options, which ensures similar battery performance for heavy users.

Also read: Realme GT 8 Pro tipped to launch in India on November 20: Check specs, features and more

OnePlus 15 vs Realme GT 8 Pro: Price In India

In China, the Realme GT 8 Pro starts at CNY 3,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB model, going up to CNY 5,199 for the 16GB RAM and 1TB version. The OnePlus 15 shares a similar base price of CNY 3,999 and goes up to CNY 5,399 for its top variant.

In short, both devices offer near-identical performance and features, though Realme’s modular camera design could attract users seeking more camera flexibility, while OnePlus may appeal to those preferring a minimalist design approach.