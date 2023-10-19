OnePlus Open foldable starts at 1,39,999: Features 10x zoom, 3 main cameras - full specifications inside

OnePlus on Thursday unveiled its first-ever foldable smartphone Open at ‘Open for Everything’ event in Mumbai. OnePlus Open foldable smartphone launched.(OnePlus)

OnePlus Open foldable smartphone features

• Materials used: Titanium alloy, carbon fibre, aerospace-grade build

• TÜV Rheinland “reliable folding” certified to 1,000,000 folds

•Dual ProXDR displays:

- Cover Display: 6.31” 2K resolution, Super Fluid AMOLED at 1440 Hz

- Dual-Displays: 7.82” 2K resolution, Flexi-fluid AMOLED, 89.6% screen-to-body ratio at 1440 Hz

•Camera:

- Main camera with OIS: 48MP SONY LYT-T800 “Pixel Stacked” Sensor, 1/1.43” sensor, 1.12μm, ƒ/1.65, AF

- Telephoto with OIS: 64MP OV64B Sensor with 3X Optical Zoom, 6X in-sensor zoom, 1/2” sensor, 0.7 μm, ƒ/2.6, AF

• Ultra-wide: 48MP Sony IMX581 with 114o FOV, 1/2” sensor, ƒ/2.2, AF

• Minimum crease: Patented Flexion hinge, 8-axis pressure relief, under-display micro-weaving

• Multi-spatial Speakers: Unique spatial audio with multiple “Reality” speakers, powered by Dolby Atmos

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Platform with ray tracing

• OxygenOS 13.2: Enhanced multitasking with dual split screen, fast focus, drag and drop sharing, and triple split-screen functionality.

What is the cost of the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone?

OnePlus Open starts at a price of ₹1,39,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. Pre-orders have started and will be available for delivery next week. Users can be early buyers by paying ₹5,000 as an initial payment. The open sale is scheduled for October 27.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

