OnePlus Nord 5 series global launch teased: Know what’s coming

The OnePlus Nord 5 series is expected to launch in the coming weeks, and the brand officially teased the smartphones in a new video. This year, the new generation Nord series may include the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 with upgrades over predecessors. The teaser just came after speculation around the July 8 launch. However, the OnePlus global team removed the teaser video, leaving fans wanting to know more. The teaser also revealed the newly desired camera module of the upcoming smartphone, giving us a small sneak peek ahead of the official launch. Therefore, if you have been waiting for the new OnePlus Nord series, then know what the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 have in store for the users. The OnePlus Nord 5 series is likely to come with a new design. Here’s what we know so far.(Mukul Sharma/ X)

Also read: Samsung Galaxy M35 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord 5 series launch teaser

OnePlus global on X (formerly Twitter) shared a teaser video for the launch of the OnePlus Nord 5 series. The video highlighted that the smartphone is coming soon with “dragon speed and elite performance.” However, later, the past was removed, creating more curiosity among the fans.

In the video, we also got a small glimpse of the smartphone’s new camera design, which looks slightly similar to the Galaxy A56 model, but we can say that it includes a dual camera setup. Now that the teaser has been deleted, we may have to wait a little longer to know what the upcoming OnePlus Nord 5 series has in store for users and what upgrades are expected.

Also read: OpenAI taps Google in unprecedented cloud deal despite AI rivalry

OnePlus Nord 5 series launch: What to expect

The OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 are expected to be rebranded versions of the Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition, which were earlier launched in China. The smartphones will likely be launched at under Rs.30000 in India, giving tough competition to other mid-range smartphones in the market. Previously, the Nord 5 was expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chip, however, a new Geekbench listing reveals a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip. Whereas, the Nord CE 5 could get a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip.

The OnePlus Nord 5 is expected to feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the Nord CE 5 may sport a 6.7-inch OLED display. The Nord 5 will likely be backed by a 6700mAh battery, whereas the Nord CE 5 may come with a 7100mAh battery.