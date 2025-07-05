OnePlus Prime Day 2025 starts soon: Best discounts on OnePlus 13, Nord CE4 Lite, Buds & Tablets on Amazon India

Amazon Prime Day 2025: Get best discounts on OnePlus 13 Series mobiles, including the OnePlus 13, 13s, and 13R, along with the Nord CE4 Lite, TWS, and tablets.
OnePlus has announced limited-time deals across its entire product lineup during Amazon Prime Day 2025, with offers going live from 10 July. Shoppers can grab discounts on the latest OnePlus 13 Series, including the OnePlus 13, 13s, and 13R, along with the Nord CE4 Lite, audio products, and tablets.
These offers are available on Amazon.in, and also as part of the OnePlus Monsoon Sale via OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and leading offline retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.
Here’s a quick breakdown of the top offers across smartphones and IoT products: