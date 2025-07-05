OnePlus Prime Day 2025 starts soon: Best discounts on OnePlus 13, Nord CE4 Lite, Buds & Tablets on Amazon India

OnePlus has announced limited-time deals across its entire product lineup during Amazon Prime Day 2025, with offers going live from 10 July. Shoppers can grab discounts on the latest OnePlus 13 Series, including the OnePlus 13, 13s, and 13R, along with the Nord CE4 Lite, audio products, and tablets. OnePlus 13R effective price will be ₹ 39,999, with a ₹ 3,000 instant bank discount, free OnePlus Buds 3, and up to 6 months of no-cost EMI on select bank cards during the Amazon and OnePlus Monsoon sale(OnePlus India)

These offers are available on Amazon.in, and also as part of the OnePlus Monsoon Sale via OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and leading offline retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the top offers across smartphones and IoT products:

Flagship Smartphone Offers

Effective Price: Rs.59,999

Includes Rs.5,000 instant bank discount and Rs.5,000 price drop

Up to 9 months No-Cost EMI on select bank cards

Effective Price: Rs.49,999

Includes Rs.5,000 instant bank discount and Rs.5,000 exchange bonus

Up to 12 months No-Cost EMI on select bank cards

Effective Price: Rs.39,999

Includes Rs.3,000 instant bank discount

Free OnePlus Buds 3

Up to 6 months No-Cost EMI on select bank cards

Nord Series Offer

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite

Effective Price: Rs.15,999

Includes Rs.2,000 instant bank discount on select credit cards

Up to 3 months No-Cost EMI on select bank cards

OnePlus Audio Devices – Prime Day Special Pricing

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 – Rs.1,549 (Rs.150 bank discount)

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 – Rs.8,999 (Rs.1,000 bank discount)

OnePlus Buds 3 – Rs.4,299

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 – Rs.1,149 (Rs.100 bank discount)

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC – Rs.1,599 (Rs.200 bank discount)

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro – Rs.2,399 (Rs.300 bank discount)

Tablet Deals on OnePlus Pad and Pad Go

OnePlus Pad Go (8GB + 128GB Wi-Fi)

Price: Rs.13,999

Rs.2,000 instant bank discount + Rs.1,000 student offer

OnePlus Pad Go (8GB + 128GB LTE)

Price: Rs.15,499

Rs.2,000 instant bank discount + Rs.1,000 student offer

OnePlus Pad Go (8GB + 256GB LTE)

Price: Rs.17,499

Rs.2,000 instant bank discount + Rs.1,000 student offer

OnePlus Pad 2 (8GB + 128GB Wi-Fi)

Price: Rs.32,999

Rs.3,000 instant bank discount + Free Stylus 2



OnePlus Pad 2 (12GB + 256GB Wi-Fi)

Price: Rs.35,999

Rs.3,000 instant bank discount + Free Stylus 2

OnePlus Amazon Prime Day 2025 Offers(OnePlus India)

New Launches on Offer from 9 July

Starting 9 July, theOnePlus Nord 5,OnePlus Nord CE5, andOnePlus Buds 4 will also be available with exclusive Prime Day discounts.

These offers are valid from10 July to 15 July acrossAmazon.in,OnePlus.in,OnePlus Experience Stores, and offline partners such asCroma,Reliance Digital,Vijay Sales, andBajaj stores.