OnePlus releases OxygenOS 16 beta in India for select flagship devices: Check if your device is in the list

OnePlus has begun rolling out the Open Beta Test of OxygenOS 16 for select models in India, offering early access to users ahead of the public release scheduled for October 16. The beta version is now available for the OnePlus 13, 13s, 13R, 12, 12R, and the foldable OnePlus Open. OnePlus has rolled out the OxygenOS 16 Open Beta for OnePlus 13, 12, and OnePlus Open users.(OnePlus)

The Open Beta Program gives participants a chance to experience new system features, test overall performance, and share direct feedback with OnePlus before the stable rollout. According to the company, the OxygenOS 16 update aims to enhance operating efficiency, interface design, and response speed. However, as this is a testing version, users may encounter incomplete features, minor bugs, or temporary performance issues.

Also read: Nothing Phone 4a Pro 5G mobile in works: Price, specifications, and features to expect

The beta is currently limited to Indian users, while those in other regions will have to wait for later phases of rollout. Applications for the program remain open from October 9 to October 13. Interested users can register through the system settings on their devices. Once approved, the beta update will be delivered over the air.

To apply, users must go to Settings > About device > Up to date, tap the menu icon in the top-right corner, select Beta program, and follow the on-screen steps. After approval, they can return to the About device and select Download Now to begin installation.

Also read: OnePlus 13s review: The minimalist powerhouse

The eligible firmware builds for each model are as follows:

OnePlus 13 and 13s: CPH2723_15.0.2.601(EX01)

OnePlus 13R: CPH2691_15.0.0.850(EX01) / 860(EX01)

OnePlus 12: CPH2573_15.0.0.850(EX01) / 860(EX01)

OnePlus 12R: CPH2585_15.0.0.850(EX01) / 860(EX01)

OnePlus Open: CPH2551_15.0.0.851(EX01) / 860(EX01)

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Flagship features in a handful package

While the installation should not delete existing data, OnePlus recommends users back up important files. Devices should have at least 30 percent battery charge and a minimum of 4 GB of free storage before updating. The company also notes that some third-party apps may not function properly until they are updated, and temporary issues like heating, lag, or faster battery use may occur as the system adjusts to the new build.