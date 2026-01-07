OnePlus Turbo 6 set to launch with 165Hz display and eye care tools

OnePlus is preparing to introduce a new smartphone under its Turbo series as it begins its product plans for 2026. The company is planning to launch the OnePlus Turbo 6 later this week in China. This model will sit below the OnePlus 15 range and focus on performance while keeping pricing lower than the main flagship line. Ahead of the official launch, OnePlus has shared early details about the phone’s display. OnePlus Turbo 6 is set to launch with a 165Hz display and advanced eye protection features soon. (OnePlus )

The company has confirmed that the OnePlus Turbo 6 will launch in its home market on January 8, 2026. Earlier announcements already revealed that the upcoming device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor paired with a G1 WiFi chip. The latest teaser now highlights key screen features.

Also read: Realme 16 Pro and 16 Pro Plus with 200MP camera launched in India - All details

Display Details Revealed Ahead of Launch

According to OnePlus, the Turbo 6 will feature a display with a 165Hz refresh rate. This places it in line with the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R, which also support the same refresh rate. The screen panel comes from BOE, a known display supplier. The company states that the higher refresh rate will support faster screen response during supported games and apps. As seen on other OnePlus models, the 165Hz setting may only activate in select use cases rather than staying active at all times.

Also read: 4 Smart home upgrades you can get for less than $50, here’s how

Eye Protection Features

The teaser also confirms that the screen will support the full DCI-P3 colour range, reach up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness, and can display 1.07 billion colours. OnePlus also has several eye protection features, including 3,840Hz PWM dimming, reduced flicker, and controls to limit blue light output, especially at lower brightness levels.

Reports suggest the OnePlus Turbo 6 may feature a 6.78-inch display with 1.5K resolution. Industry sources also suggest that OnePlus could release the same device outside China under the OnePlus Nord 6 name. The company has not yet confirmed global launch plans.