OPPO F35 Pro 5G review: A good looking phone with excellent endurance, but its price needs a closer look | HT Verified

I usually notice a phone's battery when I have to reach for a charger. With the OPPO F35 Pro, I found myself going through a full day of work, photos and Call of Duty: Mobile without planning around the battery at all. That, more than the 8,000mAh number on the box, is the most convincing thing about this phone. The OPPO F35 Pro 5G nails battery life and everyday use (Amit Rahi - HT) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less The rest of the experience is a mixed bag, in a good way. I like the modern design from the front, the cameras produce natural looking photos, and ColorOS feels genuinely smooth. The rear design isn't for me, the display could be brighter outdoors, and the processor has its limits when you push it with demanding games. At around ₹46,000, the F35 Pro is not trying to be the fastest phone you can buy. It is trying to be a dependable daily driver, and after using it as my primary phone, I can see the appeal. Oppo F35 Pro: Design and build quality I haven't used an OPPO F series smartphone in years, so I came into this review without any expectations from its previous generation. The front immediately caught my attention. The thin, uniform bezels, flat sides and large display give the F35 Pro a sophisticated look that wouldn't feel out of place on a more expensive phone.

Oppo F23 Pro 5G review (Amit Rahi - HT)

The rear is where my enthusiasm drops a little. The camera plateau isn't to my liking, and the design looks more budget oriented than the front. This is entirely subjective, though, because some of my friends loved it while others shared my reservations. I prefer the simpler, stealthier rear design just like the OPPO Reno 16 5G. Read my full review of Oppo Reno 16 5G

Oppo F23 Pro 5G review (Amit Rahi - HT)

The build quality is decent, although the phone doesn't feel particularly special in hand. It weighs around 210g and is 8.4mm thick, so you will notice the weight, but it isn't uncomfortable to carry. What makes it stand out is its durability. You get IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K protection against dust and water, along with AGC DT-Star D+ protective glass on the display. These are impressive features for a phone in this segment, although they don't make it indestructible.

Oppo F23 Pro 5G review (Amit Rahi - HT)

I used the F35 Pro without a case or screen protector during testing. I regularly throw review phones into my backpack alongside keys, earphones, a mint tin and other random items. After several days of this treatment, I couldn't find any scratches on the display or noticeable scuffs on the body. That's reassuring, even if it isn't a substitute for proper durability testing. Oppo F35 Pro: Display The F35 Pro has a 6.78 inch AMOLED display with a 2772 × 1272 resolution, an adaptive refresh rate that goes up to 144Hz, and support for 10 bit colour. The colours look punchy, contrast is excellent, and the thin bezels make watching videos and scrolling through social media enjoyable.

Oppo F23 Pro 5G review (Amit Rahi - HT)

My only complaint is brightness, OPPO claims typical brightness of up to 800 nits and high brightness mode of up to 1,800 nits, but I still found the screen difficult to read under direct sunlight. Indoors, it is a different story. The colours look vibrant, text is sharp, and scrolling feels fluid. Just don't assume that the high refresh rate means demanding games will run at the same frame rate. Oppo F35 Pro: Performance and software My review unit is the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 MAX processor. It is a 4nm chipset paired with Mali G615 graphics. The processor is capable enough for everyday work, but the base RAM configuration is something to consider if you tend to keep lots of apps open.

Oppo F23 Pro 5G review (Amit Rahi - HT)

In everyday use, the phone feels super snappy. Apps launch quickly, multitasking is smooth, and I didn't find myself waiting around for routine tasks. I've included the benchmark results below for those who want to see how the hardware performs in synthetic tests. Oppo F35 Pro: Benchmark results

Test Result AnTuTu 940,008 Geekbench 7 single core 888 Geekbench 7 multi core 3,020 PCMark Work 11,054 Storage sequential read 1,992 MB/s Storage sequential write 1,645 MB/s Storage random read 755 MB/s Storage random write 758 MB/s 3DMark Wild Life Extreme 850 3DMark stress test lowest score 851 3DMark stress test stability 99.4% CPU throttling after 10 minutes 23% PCMark battery life 20 hours 56 minutes

The limitations become apparent when you move to demanding games such as Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero and Wuthering Waves. This isn't the phone I'd recommend if those games are a major part of your routine. Call of Duty: Mobile, on the other hand, runs very well. I reached Legendary rank playing on this phone, and I could push the game's frame rate settings to the maximum available in its menus. More importantly, my regular matches remained smooth, without the stuttering I was concerned about. The stress test did show CPU throttling under sustained synthetic load, so I wouldn't claim the processor never slows down. However, that result didn't translate into a noticeable problem during my regular Call of Duty sessions. The F35 Pro is a dependable phone for everyday use and lighter gaming, but it isn't a gaming phone in disguise. Software is another strong point. The phone runs ColorOS 16.5, and I found the interface smooth, with quick app launches and consistent animations. There is preinstalled bloatware, but much of it can be uninstalled. That's manageable for people comfortable cleaning up a new phone, though less experienced buyers may find the initial setup a little cluttered. OPPO also advertises six year smoothness protection. This is a promise around long term performance, not the same thing as six years of Android upgrades, so buyers should keep that distinction in mind. Oppo F35 Pro: Cameras The rear camera setup consists of a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation and an 8MP ultra wide camera. Up front, there's a 50MP camera with a 100 degree field of view, designed to fit more people into a selfie. The rear camera can also record 4K video at 30fps.

Oppo F23 Pro 5G review (Amit Rahi - HT)

OPPO's camera processing has often impressed me, and the F35 Pro follows that approach. The hardware specifications aren't extraordinary, but the computational photography helps produce natural looking images, which is exactly what I prefer. Colours remain fairly consistent when switching between the main and ultra wide cameras, making it easier to capture different perspectives without getting noticeably different colour tones.

Oppo F23 Pro 5G review (Amit Rahi - HT)

Oppo F23 Pro 5G review (Amit Rahi - HT)

Oppo F23 Pro 5G review (Amit Rahi - HT)

The selfie camera is also good, particularly for group photos, thanks to its wide field of view. It gives you more flexibility without having to stretch your arm awkwardly or squeeze everyone together.

Oppo F23 Pro 5G review (Amit Rahi - HT)

Oppo F23 Pro 5G review (Amit Rahi - HT)

Oppo F23 Pro 5G review (Amit Rahi - HT)

Oppo F23 Pro 5G review (Amit Rahi - HT)

Video is more of a mixed bag. I recorded 4K footage at 30fps for around 10 minutes, and the phone handled the session without excessive heating. However, the resulting video looked a little flat, with some details appearing overly smoothed. Good lighting makes a noticeable difference, so this isn't a phone I'd choose primarily for shooting video in difficult conditions.

Oppo F23 Pro 5G review (Amit Rahi - HT)

Night photography is decent, and the main camera captures a good amount of detail. I would have liked night mode to do a better job with colours, though, as some scenes could look more convincing. Oppo F35 Pro: Battery and charging Battery life is one of the F35 Pro's biggest strengths. It packs an 8,000mAh battery and supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging, so you get substantial capacity without having to wait too long for a recharge. I used the phone as my daily driver and played Call of Duty: Mobile every day, yet I could comfortably get more than a day out of a full charge. My PCMark battery test also delivered a strong result, as shown in the benchmark table above. Charging is quick considering the battery's size. I went from 7% to 100% in around 66 minutes, which is a good result for an 8,000mAh battery. You won't need to charge this phone every night, and even with regular gaming, I wasn't constantly hunting for a charger. Oppo F35 Pro: Pros and cons Pros Attractive front design with thin uniform bezels

Strong dust and water resistance ratings

Vibrant AMOLED display with a high refresh rate

Smooth software and quick app launches

Natural looking photos and a capable selfie camera

Excellent battery life with fast charging Cons Display visibility could be better in direct sunlight

Not suited for demanding games

Base variant comes with only 6GB RAM

Preinstalled apps need some cleaning up Oppo F35 Pro: Should you buy it? The OPPO F35 Pro is a phone I enjoyed using more than I expected. Its smooth software, vibrant display, dependable main camera and excellent battery life make it a good everyday companion. The durability ratings are another welcome addition, particularly for someone like me who regularly carries a phone around without a case. The compromises are clear, though. The display could be brighter outdoors, the rear design won't appeal to everyone, and the Dimensity 7360 MAX isn't built for demanding gaming. The base variant's 6GB RAM is also worth considering at this price. If performance is your priority, the OnePlus Nord 6 is another option to consider. It packs a much more powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and a 9,000mAh battery. Its listed price has changed recently, so check the current offer before comparing it with the OPPO. The F35 Pro makes more sense if you value its camera experience, durability and everyday usability over high end gaming performance.

Category Score out of 10 My remarks Design and build quality 8/10 I like the front and the durability, but the rear design isn't for me. Display 8/10 Vibrant colours and smooth scrolling, but outdoor visibility needs improvement. Performance 7/10 Snappy for everyday work and Call of Duty, but not for demanding games. Cameras 8/10 Natural looking photos and good selfies, although video and night colours could improve. Battery and charging 10/10 More than a day of use and charging that doesn't keep me waiting around. Software 8/10 Smooth animations and quick launches, with some bloatware to remove. Value for money 7/10 A solid daily driver, but the performance focused competition is hard to ignore. Final score 8/10 A dependable everyday phone with excellent battery life, provided gaming performance isn't your priority.