Oppo Fantastic Days begins on Amazon India, buy these phones at reduced prices

Oppo Fantastic Days sale has commenced on Amazon India platform, and will continue till November 9. During the 5-day sale, customers will get attractive deals on premium, mid-range and budget smartphones manufactured by the company.

Also, if the payment for purchase is made from ICICI Bank's debit or credit cards, customers will get an additional 10 per cent discount. It should be noted that Oppo's audio accessories and wearables, too, will be on sale during this shopping festival.

Oppo 21s Pro: Though its market price ₹27,999, you can save ₹6,000 if you order it from Oppo Fantastic Days, and buy it for ₹21,999. You also get an instant bank discount of ₹2,000. The device has Sony's IMX709 selfie sensor.

Oppo F21s Pro 5G: It has a market price of ₹31,999, but you can make it yours at ₹25,999. An instant bank discount helps you save ₹2,000 more. This device has a 54MP AI portrait camera.

Oppo A-series: A74 has a market price of ₹20,990, but customers can buy it for ₹14,990. Similarly, other products in the series, too, are available at discounted costs.

