Oppo Find N5 launched: 5 things you need to know about slimmest foldable phone

The Chinese-based smartphone company, Oppo officially launched its new generation book-style foldable smartphone, the Find N5 in China last week. The smartphone has been in talks even before the launch and now it has become the world’s slimmest foldable smartphone with just 4.21mm in thickness which unfolded. However, its slimness is not the only thing which needs attention as Oppo Find N5 comes with several hardware and software upgrades which have become the talk of the town for boosting user productivity. However, the only disappointing fact about Oppo Find N5 is that it will not make a global release as the OnePlus Open 2 this year, leaving fans in shock as it took two years for the company to introduce a new generation of models. Know about Oppo Find N5’s 5 unique and competitive features. (Oppo)

Despite Oppo Find N5's limited availability, the smartphone is grabbing much attention for its specific features and specifications. Therefore, there are 5 unique things you need to know about the latest Oppo Find N5.

Oppo Find N5: 5 Things you need to know

Upgraded display technology: This year, Oppo bring significant upgrades to design and display, providing users with a top-notch foldable experience. The Find N5 features an 8.12-inch OLED LTPO main display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2100nits peak brightness. The smartphone also sports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support for enhanced visuals. The cover display also features a 6.62-inch similar OLED LTPO screen with a 120Hz refresh rate with 2450nits peak brightness. Elite performance: Oppo brings no compromise to performance as it introduces a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 flash storage. The chip includes a 7-core CPU and Adreno 830 GPU that claims to provide uninterrupted performance and best-in-class visuals. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, providing users with custom AI-powered features such as dual-screen translation, summarisation, and much more.

3. Telephoto Macro lens: Another unique feature of the Oppo Find N5 includes a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 70mm focal length for effortless zoom. Other camera features include a 50MP main camera with Sony LYT-700 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera. In our opinion, it's quite rare to spot telephoto and macro lens ability in a single sensor, especially integrated into the slimmest foldable smartphone.

4. Remote MacOS integration: Another noteworthy feature of Oppo Find N5 is the remote access to MacOS, providing users with easy access to their Mac devices. This feature also enables users to easily share files via simple drag-and-drop functionality, making productivity time efficient and hassle-free.

5. Large battery: Alongside performance, Oppo has also integrated a large 5600mAh battery, providing users with long usage hours in comparison to most foldable smartphones in the market. Additionally, the Find N5 supports 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, making it a true foldable.