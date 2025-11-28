Oppo Find N6 foldable smartphone could launch in India soon - All details

Oppo may be preparing to expand its foldable phone lineup with the Oppo Find N6. The company released the Oppo Find N5 earlier this year in China, and leaks now suggest that its successor could be in development. Reports suggest that the new device will be thinner and lighter than many current foldable phones. Oppo is reportedly testing its new foldable phone, the Find N6, in India ahead of launch.(Oppo)

Oppo Find N6 Foldable Smartphone to Test in India

According to tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) on X, the Oppo Find N6 “has entered testing in India.” The post also suggested that a launch in the Indian market is possible, though the company has not confirmed any official plans.

Industry experts have speculated whether Oppo might rebrand the Oppo Find N6 as a OnePlus device for international markets, following past practices. For example, the OnePlus Open launched as a global version of the Oppo Find N3. However, Roy clarified that the Oppo Find N6 is unlikely to carry the OnePlus name if it launches in India.

Oppo Find N6: Key Specifications and Features (Expected)

According to the leaks, the device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Its top variant may support satellite communication, a feature that is becoming more common in premium smartphones. The foldable is reported to feature an 8.1-inch inner display and a 6.6-inch outer screen. It may also support wireless charging, feature customizable buttons, and have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the device is expected to exceed 6,000mAh battery capacity. For photography, the Oppo Find N5 could include a 50MP Sony LYT808 main sensor and a 50MP 3x periscope lens for telephoto shots. While testing in India could signal that Oppo plans to bring the Find N6 to the market soon, no official launch timeline has been confirmed.