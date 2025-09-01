Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro confirmed to bring upgraded battery performance- What to expect

Oppo Find X9 series is expected to launch next month with several upgrades in camera, performance, and battery. Initially, the series will be launched in the home country, China, and it is expected to make its global debut later this year. The flagship series will consist of two models: Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, both flaunting advanced camera-centric features. Oppo is determined to improve the Find X9 series battery life. Here’s what Oppo Find-series Product Manager Zhou Yibao revealed about the upcoming launch.(Oppo)

Now, this year, Oppo Find-series Product Manager Zhou Yibao is hinting towards a major upgrade for the smartphone’s battery life. In a recent Weibo post ( Chinese social media platform), Yibao highlighted a survey conducted by the company, and how battery life was one of the major concerns for Find X8 series users. The post further revealed that the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro battery life has “improved significantly.”

Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro battery life upgrade

Last year, Oppo conducted a survey asking its users about what upgrades they were looking forward to. In responses from more than 5,000 Find X8 series users, the company highlighted that a longer battery life was one of the major areas for upgrades. With the post, Yibao confirmed to offer improved battery life with the upcoming Oppo Find X9 series. According to rumours, the Oppo Find X9 is expected to be backed by a massive 7,025mAh battery, whereas the Find X9 Pro model will likely come with a 7,550mAh battery.

In addition, the Oppo Find X9 series is confirmed to support 55W PPS fast charging. The PPS technology refers to a Programmable Power Supply that dynamically adjusts its output of voltage, offering faster charging speed and improved battery health. Therefore, the smartphone will not only offer longer battery life but also long-term battery reliability.

Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro: What to expect

The Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro will likely be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The Pro model is rumoured to feature a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-828 sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera with a Samsung JN5 sensor, and a 200MP telephoto lens that may offer up to 3x optical zoom. It is also expected to feature a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, the rumours surrounding the standard are slim. Therefore, we may have to wait until the launch to confirm what Oppo has planned for its new flagship smartphones.