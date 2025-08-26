Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G mobile launch: Price in India, storage options, and colours

The Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G and Find X9 5G are expected to launch in October in their home country, China. The smartphones are also expected to make their India debut later this year with several rumoured upgrades. As we get closer to the launch, more leaks surrounding the phones are circulating online, revealing smartphones’ specifications, design, camera features, and other crucial information. Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G is launching soon with a new design and colour variants. Here’s everything you need to know.(Oppo)

Now, in a recent leak, a tipster has revealed Oppo Find X9 Pro’s expected storage options and colour variants, giving an early glimpse of the flagship. If you have been looking for a camera-centric phone with powerful performance, then know what the Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G mobile could offer.

Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G: Storage and colour options

A Weibo tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station has shared new information surrounding the Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G launch. This time, the tipster has revealed the expected storage and colour variants of the flagship model ahead of its China debut. Reportedly, the smartphone could come in four storage options: 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB. In addition, it may also come with support for SMS via Beidou satellite on a 16GB+1TB storage variant in China.

As far as the Indian launch is concerned, the storage options for the Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G may differ. Last year, the Oppo Find X8 Pro 5G was launched in a single 16 GB+512GB storage in India. Apart from storage options, the smartphone will likely come in three shades: White, Purple Gray, and Magenta.

Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G: Price in India

If Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G also launches in a single 16GB+512GB storage variant, then we expect it to be priced under Rs. 1 Lakh in India. However, the 12GB RAM variant may come at a less expensive price. For comparison, the Find X8 Pro was launched at Rs. 99,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model last year. Now, we simply have to wait for the India launch to confirm its pricing and storage options.