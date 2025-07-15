OPPO India launches LUMO Photography Awards 2025: Here’s how to participate and win up to 5 lakhs

OPPO India has officially launched the 2025 edition of its national photography competition with a new tag “OPPO India Photography Awards powered by LUMO”. The contest, previously known as the imagine IF Photography Awards, has been rebranded to showcase OPPO’s ongoing efforts to promote mobile photography and visual storytelling in India. Here’s how to participate in OPPO India's LUMO Photography Awards 2025 and win exciting prizes.(OPPO)

OPPO India Photography Awards powered by LUMO

The awards, previously called the “imagine IF Photography Awards,” now include a new category called ‘Super Culture Moment,’ introduced in partnership with Discovery. This category aims to encourage participants to capture India’s rich cultural diversity using OPPO’s camera features, as part of the Culture in a Shot marketing campaign.

Nine Categories Opens for Entry

The competition is open to all Indian citizens aged 18 and above and features nine categories: Super Snap, Youth, Live, Me, Vibe, Story, Connection, Culture, and Environs. Participants must submit each photograph with a title and a short description between 60 and 150 words explaining the meaning behind the image.

Participation Criteria and Jury Details

The contest is open to Indian citizens aged 18 years or older. The competition will be conducted in two rounds:

Round 1: An expert panel will review all submissions and shortlist 50 finalists.

An expert panel will review all submissions and shortlist 50 finalists. Round 2: The shortlisted participants will take part in a creative photography challenge using the OPPO Find X8 Pro smartphone. Their entries will then be judged based on creativity, storytelling, and visual impact.

The jury includes Vikram Channa, Vice President at Warner Bros. Discovery, and Joseph Radhik, an established Indian photographer. Both will play a central role in evaluating the final entries.

The global OPPO photography contest in 2023 drew over 700,000 entries from 51 countries. The inaugural Indian edition in 2024 received over 34,000 entries. This year’s theme, ‘Super Every Moment,’ focuses on how photography can transform ordinary experiences into compelling stories.

Submission Timelines

Submissions for the first round are open at lumo.oppo.com/in/ until midnight (IST) on September 15, 2025. The second round will begin on October 20 and run until mid-November. The winners will be announced by the end of November 2025.

Rewards and Recognition

The awards include cash prizes and opportunities to become an official OPPOgrapher. The Gold winner will receive Rs. 5,00,000, the Silver winner Rs. 2,00,000, and the Bronze winner Rs. 1,00,000. Winners in each category will also get the latest OPPO flagship smartphone.