Oppo Pad SE reportedly set to launch in India along with Reno 14 series soon

Oppo is preparing to launch the Oppo Pad SE tablet in the Indian market, possibly in the first week of July. Although the company has not yet made any official announcement, reports suggest that the device will arrive alongside the Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro smartphones. These products could become available during the Amazon Prime Day sale, scheduled for July 12 to 14th July. Oppo Pad SE is expected to launch in India in July alongside the Reno 14 series.(Oppo)

Oppo Pad SE: Price and India Launch (Expected)

According to tipster Yogesh Brar and MySmartPrice, the Indian launch is expected during the first week of July. The tablet’s base 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant in China was priced at CNY 899 (around Rs. 11,000), while in Malaysia it was available for MYR 699 (approximately Rs. 14,000). The tablet comes in several colour options, including Night Blue and Starlight Silver, with some versions labelled as "Soft Edition."

Oppo Pad SE: Key Features (Expected)

Furthermore, the Indian version of the Oppo Pad SE is expected to carry similar features to the models released in other countries. It runs on ColorOS 15.0.1, which is based on Android 15. The tablet features an 11-inch LCD screen with a 2K resolution of 1,200 by 1,920 pixels and supports a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity G100 chipset, backed by up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, the tablet includes a 5MP camera on the back and a 5MP camera on the front for meetings and selfies. The device also supports face unlock for biometric security. Its battery capacity is 9,340mAh, and it supports fast charging with a 33W charger.

Oppo Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro: Prices (Expected)

On the other hand, a well-known tipster, Abhishek Yadav, has shared that the OPPO Reno 14 Pro could be priced at around Rs. 54,999 based on the box details. It is also expected that the actual market price may be Rs. 49,999, in line with the pricing strategy of its predecessor, the OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G. Additionally, OPPO may offer bank discounts and other promotional deals to make the Reno 14 Pro more affordable for buyers. The standard OPPO Reno 14 is expected to be priced below Rs. 40,000 in India.

While the official launch date for the Indian market is yet to be confirmed, industry experts predict the release will take place in the second week of July. After the launch, both models will be available for purchase on Flipkart and through OPPO’s official website.