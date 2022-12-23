OPPO's Reno7 5G has MRP of ₹37,990. Here's how to buy it for less than ₹10,000
Flipkart has an attractive deal for those planning to buy a 5G smartphone. Yes, OPPO's Reno7 5G, which has a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹37,990, can be purchased for less than ₹10,000.
It is to be noted that the offer is for the phone's 8GB RAM variant which has 256GB internal storage.
How to buy OPPO's Reno7 5G for less than ₹10,000?
According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the e-commerce platform is giving the handset for ₹25,999, a discount of nearly 32%. In addition to this, customers get a 5% cashback if they use the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card to buy the product.
Moreover, customers get a further price cut of up to ₹17,500 if they avail an exchange offer, swapping an old device for the incoming Reno7 5G. Finally, you get the phone at a final cost of ₹8,499, a discount of 46% on the original MRP.
However, the final exchange amount depends on the condition and brand of the device being given away in exchange.
OPPO Reno7 5G: Features and specifications
In Reno7 5G, OPPO has given a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 1,080*2,400 pixel resolution. Shielded by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5, the handset is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 900 chipset, and charged by a 4,500 mAh battery.
For photography, meanwhile, there are three cameras at the back, each with an LED flash. These include a 64 MP main camera, 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and 2 MP macro camera. Also, for selfies, there is a 32 MP camera on the front.
