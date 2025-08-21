Paytm founder sparks privacy panic; But does Meta AI read your WhatsApp chats?

When Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma warned that “Meta AI can now read your WhatsApp group chats,” it rattled a lot of people. Claiming that AI could scan chats by default, he urged users to enable WhatsApp’s “Advanced Chat Privacy” setting to block the feature. Is Meta AI reading your WhatsApp chats?

What’s the truth behind the claim?

WhatsApp is clear: your group chats are still protected by end-to-end encryption. Meta AI can only read messages you explicitly share or those that mention. In other words, the AI won’t silently scan your conversations.

The “Advanced Chat Privacy” setting—introduced in April—blocks others from exporting your chat, auto-downloading media, or sending content to Meta AI without your consent. But it doesn’t change how standard encryption works. WhatsApp and Meta remain blind to your messages unless you share them.

What should you do?

Don’t panic: The claim that Meta AI can automatically read your chats is false. WhatsApp’s base-level encryption keeps your messages secure. Enable advanced chat privacy if you want extra control: This feature is useful if you're in sensitive groups, like health or community chats, and want to prevent media leaks or chat exports. Only share with Meta AI when you choose to: Meta AI is entirely optional. It only sees what you actively send it.

Myth vs Reality: Meta AI on WhatsApp

Myth vs Reality: Meta AI on WhatsApp

Myth Reality Meta AI automatically scans all your WhatsApp group chats. WhatsApp chats remain end-to-end encrypted. Meta AI only sees content you explicitly share or tag with The new "Advanced Chat Privacy" feature stops Meta from spying on chats. The feature blocks others from exporting or auto-sharing your messages but doesn't change WhatsApp's default encryption. WhatsApp and Meta can read your chats anytime. Neither WhatsApp nor Meta can access your private messages without your consent. Meta AI stores and trains on all WhatsApp conversations. AI doesn't access conversations unless invoked. Data isn't pulled from private chats for training

Your WhatsApp messages, group or individual, are safe and encrypted. Meta AI is not eavesdropping. Enable advanced privacy if it gives you peace of mind, but know it doesn’t fundamentally change your chat security.