Perplexity's Comet AI browser is now free for everyone to use

Perplexity launched its AI-powered browser, Comet, back in July, bringing powerful browsing features to compete with Google Chrome and Safari. The AI browser was an invite-only platform, which required users to be on a long waitlist to get access or be a pro subscription user. Now, Perplexity has announced that the Comet AI browser will be free for everyone to use. The AI company is now encouraging everyone to download Comet and experience its advanced capabilities. Know more about what features users can access with the free Comet AI browser. Comet AI browser is now free to use and download. Here’s what you can get in the free model.(Perplexity)

Perplexity's Comet AI browser is free to use

Perplexity shared a detailed blog post announcing that the Comet AI browser will be available for everyone across the world, free of cost. Now, people who have been on the waitlist for months can finally download the browser and access its smart AI-powered features. The company also confirmed that the browser’s first-party features will all be free for users. However, it will soon be rolling out Comet Plus, a paid subscription model that will consist of “the world's most reputable sources of news and information.”

With the announcement, Perplexity also highlighted that Comet is built for people with curious minds. It said, “Curious people lead the world”, and the comet assistant leans towards providing the right information or conducting tasks on the user’s behalf. The company stated that, “The clicks and traffic model of the web has done nothing but convert it into a digital yellow pages, where every path leads to a checkout button.” However, with the Comet browser, users can get help with research, meetings, code, e-commerce, and more by getting real answers, helpful actions, and fewer distractions.

With advanced features, Perplexity seems to be more focused on getting more users on board, hence it's making the AI browser accessible to everyone, which, in my opinion, is a clever move. Now, to download the Comet browser, simply visit their website and follow the download instructions.

Mobile Finder: OnePlus 15 5G LATEST specs, features, and price