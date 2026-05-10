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Pet hair, spilled cereal: Wet and dry vacuums vs robotic vacuums - which cleaner saves you from daily disasters?

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners and robotic vacuum cleaners are available at a discount of up to 75% on Amazon right now. 

Published on: May 10, 2026 01:00 PM IST
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Busy homes require more efficient and easy cleaning solutions. Living in a home with kids and pets can often turn into a never-ending cleaning cycle. From pet hair on the sofa to sticky kitchen floor to spilled milk, a daily cleaning disaster is almost inevitable. The problem? The problem is that most people either don't invest enough in getting solutions that offer easy and effective cleaning or they get the wrong vacuum cleaner, which ultimately leads to pre-cleaning chores and occasional recusing of the machine.

Robotic Vacuum cleaners are ideal for working professionals. (HT Tech)
Robotic Vacuum cleaners are ideal for working professionals. (HT Tech)
By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.

Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

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That's where the debate begins: wet and dry vacuum cleaner or robotic vacuum - which one is more effective and which one should you actually buy? The answer is a little more nuanced that what you might think. Let's break it down for you.

Benefits of wet-dry vacuum cleaner and who should get it?

Wet-dry vacuum cleaners are versatile machines that are designed to handle a variety of cleaning crisis, which includes both liquid spills and dry dirt and debris simultaneously. Their major benefit lies in the fact that they eliminate the need for having separate equipment like brooms, water buckets and mops. Simply put, they can handle food crumbs, liquid spills, sticky floors and even pet hair simultaneously using a single setup. This duality also reduces the time taken to clean a space. Sure, they are a manned device, meaning you will have to move the set-up yourself, but the time and effort will be reduced to half.

The design of these dry and wet vacuum cleaner also makes them ideal to clean hard-to-reach areas like ceilings and almirahs. Apart from this, they are also more hygienic than traditional mops as they typically use a two-tank system to separate clean water from dirty water and debris.

Who should get a wet and dry vacuum cleaner

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners are ideal for anyone who frequently deals with liquid spills or tough cleaning environments. They are suitable for parents of young kids and pet owners.

Benefits of robotic vacuum cleaner and who should get it?

Robotic vacuum cleaners follow a hand-free and set-and-forget approach towards cleaning. You can set a cleaning schedule once and then forget about it until of course the water tank needs a refill. These machines are autonomous devices that reduce the time and effort required for cleaning a house. They're also quick to detect the surface and capable of adjusting the suction power to best clean that surface. Additionally, they offer quieter operations compared to traditional vacuum cleaners.

Who should get a robotic vacuum cleaner

Robotic vacuum cleaners are ideal for busy working professionals and senior citizens with limited mobility. That said, you might want to skip a robotic vacuum cleaner if you have a cluttered home.

Best wet and dry and robotic vacuum cleaners for Indian homes

This robotic vacuum cleaner by ECOVACS features a sleek and no-non-sense design with minimalist white finish that blends well with modern interiors. It offers a suction power of 10,000Pa that helps it tackle dust, crumbs, and pet hair with ease. It comes with a TrueMapping navigation feature and advanced sensors that create accurate room maps for efficient cleaning. It also gets a ZeroTangle 2.0 brush that is designed to reduces hair wrap, which reduces the maintenance time and effort. This robotic vacuum cleaner simultaneous vacuum cleans and mops the floor thereby handling daily spills and fine dust effectively. It comes with a large dust bin, water tank, and long battery life, which make it ideal for bigger Indian homes. It is suitable for cleaning tiled, wooden, carpet and marble floors.

Specifications

Type
Vacuum + Mop
Suction Power
10,000Pa
Sensors
Advanced TrueMapping (LiDAR), obstacle detection sensors
Battery
5200mAh, up to 300 minutes runtime
Smart Features
ECOVACS Home app control, room mapping, scheduling, customizable suction and water levels, voice assistant support

Reasons to Buy

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Great cleaning performance

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Sturdy built

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Clear navigation

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High suction power

Reasons to Avoid

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Mopping not recommended for stain removal

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the robotic vacuum performs well, covering 3500+ sq ft in a single charge and handling both vacuuming and mopping efficiently. They also appreciate its navigation capabilities.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this robotic vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance and navigation.

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This wet and dry vacuum cleaner by AMERICAN MICRONIC is designed for homes that need powerful, multi-surface cleaning without complexity. It features a durable stainless-steel body that gives it a premium yet rugged look while ensuring durability. It is powered by a 1600W motor, it delivers strong suction for dust, debris, spills, and even tougher wet messes. It offers 3-in-1 functionality, which includes dry vacuuming, wet cleaning, and blower mode. This design makes it ideal for large and messy households. Additionally, it gets large-capacity dust and water tanks that reduce frequent emptying, while multiple cleaning nozzles help tackle sofas, corners, and floors efficiently. It is suitable for deep cleaning dry dust and wet spills.

Specifications

Type
Vacuum + Wet Cleaning + Blower
Bin & Water Tank Capacity
21L stainless steel tank
Suction Power
1600W high-power motor
Sensors
Not applicable
Battery
1600W, corded design
Smart Features
Blower mode, multiple nozzles, reusable dust bag, ergonomic wheels and handle

Reasons to Buy

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Great cleaning performance

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Premium built

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Ease of use

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High suction power

Reasons to Avoid

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High noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this vacuum cleaner to be of good quality with amazing suction power and high motor power at 1600W. They appreciate its performance, ease of use, and value for money. However, its noise levels have received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this dry and wet vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance and ease of use.

This robotic vacuum cleaner by ILIFE features a slim design that blends in modern Indian homes effortlessly. Its low-profile design helps it clean under sofas and beds, while its LiDAR sensors help it to precisely map a room and plan the most efficient route for cleaning. It delivers a suction power of 5000Pa, which is good for cleaning dust, pet hair, and crumbs from tiles, hardwood, and carpets. This robotic vacuum cleaner supports simultaneous wet and dry cleaning, making it ideal for Indian homes with mixed flooring. This robotic vacuum cleaner is ideal for cleaning floors, including tiles, hardwood, and carpets and debris, dust and pet hair.

Specifications

Type
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner & Mop
Bin & Water Tank Capacity
400ml dustbin, 300ml water tank
Suction Power
5000Pa
Sensors
LiDAR navigation, anti-collision, anti-drop sensors
Battery
5200mAh, up to 240 minutes runtime
Smart Features
App control, multi-floor mapping, room customization, voice assistant support, scheduled cleaning

Reasons to Buy

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Great cleaning performance

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Premium built

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Accurate navigation

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High suction power

Reasons to Avoid

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Mopping not ideal for stubborn stains

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the robotic vacuum cleaner performs well and offers good dust cleaning capabilities and efficient mopping. They also appreciate its smart navigation.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance and accuracy.

This vacuum cleaner by KENT features a sturdy built with a modern design that is coupled with a durable rubberised wheelbase for easy movement across surfaces. It is powered by a high-performance motor that delivers strong suction for both dry dirt and liquid messes and its large-capacity tank minimises frequent emptying. Additionally, it gets multiple attachments that improve corner, upholstery, and floor cleaning, which in turn make it ideal for multi-surface homes. This vacuum cleaner is ideal for cleaning daily dust, spills, and debris.

Specifications

Type
Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner
Bin & Water Tank Capacity
20L tank capacity
Suction Power
1400W motor
Sensors
Not applicable
Battery
Corded appliance
Smart Features
Blower function, multiple cleaning nozzles, rubberised wheels, ergonomic handle

Reasons to Buy

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Great cleaning performance

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High suction power

Reasons to Avoid

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Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the vacuum cleaner performs well and it offers good suction power. However, its durability has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance.

This vacuum cleaner by Eureka Forbes features a sleek 2-in-1 robotic vacuum and mop that is designed for hands-free cleaning in modern homes. It comes with a slim profile that helps it clean under furniture easily. It comes with advanced navigation sensors, which ensure smooth movement around obstacles and edges. Additionally, it comes with HyperSuction technology, which delivers powerful cleaning performance for dust, pet hair, and daily debris across tiles, wood, and carpets. Its integrated wet-and-dry cleaning system allows simultaneous vacuuming and mopping for better floor maintenance. It also reduces the overall time taken to clean the floor.

Specifications

Type
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner & Mop Bin
Water Tank Capacity
350ml dustbin, 250ml water tank
Suction Power
Up to 5000Pa HyperSuction
Sensors
Smart navigation sensors, anti-collision, anti-fall sensors
Battery
3200mAh; up to 180 minutes runtime
Smart Features
App control, scheduled cleaning, voice assistant support, auto recharge, multiple cleaning modes

Reasons to Buy

affiliate-tick

Great cleaning performance

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High suction power

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Clear mapping

Reasons to Avoid

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Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the robotic vacuum cleaner to be of good quality, easy to set up and operate, and useful for daily light work. They appreciate its performance. However, its performance has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance.

This vacuum cleaner by Eureka Forbes Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is built for heavy-duty home cleaning. It comes with a durable stainless-steel body that combines ruggedness with a premium finish. It comes with a powerful motor that delivers strong suction for deep cleaning across floors, upholstery, and corners, while the wet-and-dry functionality lets users dry clean and mop the floor simultaneously. It also comes with a large-capacity tank that reduces interruptions during full-home cleaning sessions. It is designed to handle dust, liquid spills, and larger debris cleaning with ease.

Specifications

Type
Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner
Bin & Water Tank Capacity
20L stainless steel tank
Suction Power
1400W motor
Sensors
Not applicable
Battery
Corded appliance
Smart Features
Blower mode, multipurpose accessories, durable stainless steel drum, easy mobility wheels

Reasons to Buy

affiliate-tick

Great cleaning performance

affiliate-tick

High suction power

affiliate-tick

Clear mapping

Reasons to Avoid

affiliate-cross

High noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this vacuum cleaner to be a reliable product that works well and is easy to use. They appreciate its suction power. However, its noise levels have received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance and ease of use.

Top 3 features of best wet and dry and robotic vacuum cleaners for Indian homes

NAMETYPESUCTION POWERSMART FEATURES
ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 White 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner & MopVacuum + Mop10,000PaECOVACS Home app control, room mapping, scheduling, customizable suction and water levels, voice assistant support
American Micronic 21 L Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner Vacuum + Wet Cleaning + Blower1600W high-power motorBlower mode, multiple nozzles, reusable dust bag, ergonomic wheels and handle
ILIFE V20 Robot Vacuum CleanerVacuum + Mop5000PaApp control, multi-floor mapping, room customization, voice assistant support, scheduled cleaning
KENT Vortex Pro Wet & Dry Vacuum CleanerWet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner1400W motorBlower function, multiple cleaning nozzles, rubberised wheels, ergonomic handle
Eureka Forbes SmartClean Auto Bin Turbo, 7000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum CleanerVacuum + MopUp to 5000Pa HyperSuctionApp control, scheduled cleaning, voice assistant support, auto recharge, multiple cleaning modes
Eureka Forbes Wet & Dry Armor Vacuum CleanerWet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner1400W motorBlower mode, multipurpose accessories, durable stainless steel drum, easy mobility wheels

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of vacuum cleaner. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of robotic vacuum cleaners, dry and wet vacuum cleaners and wireless vacuum cleaners across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their motors, their suction power and factors that impact their efficiency. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

  • Which is better for Indian homes: a wet and dry vacuum cleaner or a robotic vacuum cleaner?

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners are better for deep cleaning and heavy messes, while robotic vacuum cleaners are ideal for daily automated maintenance cleaning.

  • Can robotic vacuum cleaners clean Indian floors effectively?

    Most modern robot vacuums work well on tiles, marble, wooden floors, and low-pile carpets, which are common in Indian homes.

  • Do robot vacuum cleaners work on carpets and rugs?

    Yes, many models with 2000Pa+ suction can clean carpets and rugs effectively.

  • What suction power is good for a wet and dry vacuum cleaner?

    For household use, a 1000W to 1600W motor offers strong suction suitable for dust, debris, and liquid spills.

  • How much bin capacity should I choose?

    For robot vacuums, 300–500ml is sufficient. For wet and dry vacuum cleaners, 15L–25L is ideal for Indian family homes.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
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