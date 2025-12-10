Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel Pro X screen problems? Google will now fix it for free: Here’s how

Google has rolled out a new repair initiative for Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL users facing unexpected display problems. The move follows multiple reports from users about coloured vertical lines and flickering screens affecting daily phone use. The company has confirmed that some units may be defective, which could affect device performance. To address this, it is offering free repairs under an extended support programme. Google is offering free display repairs for Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL users facing screen flickering or line issues.

Free Repairs Under Extended Support Program

According to Google’s official support page, the Extended Repair Program covers the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL for three years from the purchase date. Users can claim a free display replacement if their devices show vertical lines running from top to bottom or exhibit consistent screen flickering. The issue is reminiscent of similar screen malfunctions previously observed on smartphones from other brands, such as OnePlus and Samsung.

Eligibility and Repair Process

The program’s eligibility, however, depends on the physical condition of the device. Google states that phones with cracked screens, liquid intrusion, or visible external damage will not qualify for free repairs. In such cases, users might have to pay a service fee to fix the issue.

Customers affected by the problem can visit an authorised Google service partner, a nearby walk-in centre, or choose the online repair option to submit their devices. Before handing over their phone, Google advises users to back up their data, as the repair process may involve resetting the device. Once repaired, the devices will come with a 90-day service warranty, which is also subject to local consumer protection laws.

Support Extended to Pixel Fold Users

Alongside this program, Google has extended similar repair support to Pixel Fold users. The company mentioned that certain units of the Google Pixel Fold “may experience issues affecting functionality” and that affected customers will be eligible for a free replacement.

In short, these measures are intended to ensure that users of Google's premium Pixel devices continue to receive consistent performance and reliable after-sales support. The programme is already live and will allow eligible owners of the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL to initiate the repair process right away.