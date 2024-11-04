Planning to buy iPhone 16 Pro? Know why you should wait for iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 16 series has been gaining much recognition in the market due to new performance upgrades and Apple Intelligence. Over the years, we have seen Apple refining the performance and usability of the new generation iPhone, and the next iPhone 17 series is no exception. Recently, several rumours surrounding the iPhone 17 models have been making our way giving us a glimpse into what the tech giant has been planning for the new generation iPhone. Here are reasons why you should skip iPhone 16 Pro and wait for iPhone 17 Pro.(Vishal Mathur/ HT Photo)

While many are looking for their iPhone upgrade, many are also waiting for a worthy smartphone upgrade that showcases superior performance in all spectrums. In the last 3 years, we have not seen a significant change in the iPhone Pro model, but the iPhone 17 Pro is slated for a drastic upgrade. Therefore, you may want to hold your purchase for iPhone 16 Pro and wait for the iPhone 17 Pro.

Reasons to skip iPhone 16 Pro and wait for iPhone 17 Pro

Performance boost: Apple has plans to build the next generation processor with a 2-nanometer process by TSMC, making the chipset faster and more powerful. Therefore, the A19 Pro chip will likely be more powerful than the iPhone 16 Pro’s A18 Pro chip. Alongside powerful processors, Apple may also bring 12GB RAM storage for theiPhone 17 Pro up from 8GB RAM, allowing better performance efficiency. Display upgrades: With the iPhone 17 series, all models are rumoured to get a ProMotion display that will allow a 120Hz refresh rate. Apple is also rumoured to bring a new anti-reflective coating for the pro models. Additionally, Apple is working on a new Face ID system which is expected to reduce the size of the Dynamic Island. Therefore, the display is also suggested to get significant upgrades in comparison to the iPhone 16 Pro.

3. New camera system: Apple is expected to bring a 48MP triple camera setup, which means we will have a 48MP rear telephoto camera along with a 48MP ultra-wide camera. This showcases a major boost in the telephoto lens as the iPhone 16 Pro offers a 12MP camera. Therefore, the new generation camera will provide improved 5x optical zoom capabilities.

4. 5G Modem Chip and WiFi 7: The iPhone 17 Pro will likely come with Apple’s in-house 5G Modem chip which will likely enhance the connectivity. The new chip is expected to debut with the iPhone SE 4 and will also be a part of the flagship iPhone series. While the iPhone 16 sports a Wi-Fi 7 chip, the iPhone 17 Pro will likely get an Apple-designed Wi-Fi 7 chip.