PlayStation Plus October 2025 lineup revealed: Alan Wake 2, Goat Simulator 3, and more incoming

Sony has unveiled the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for October 2025 during its latest State of Play broadcast. The line-up features a variety of high-profile releases, indie games, and upcoming classics, offering subscribers a range of new options to explore next month. Sony has revealed the October 2025 PlayStation Plus lineup, featuring new, classic, and indie games.(PlayStation )

PlayStation Plus October Game Catalog

The October collection is led by Alan Wake 2, the sequel to Remedy’s acclaimed 2023 survival adventure. The game follows Saga Anderson, who is sent to Bright Falls to investigate ritualistic murders, while Alan Wake, trapped in the alternate reality known as the Dark Place, continues his struggle against the encroaching darkness. The title will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers starting October 7.

Joining Alan Wake 2 are Cocoon and Goat Simulator 3, which will also arrive on October 7. Cocoon offers a puzzle-adventure experience where players interact with alien machinery, explore diverse biomes, and unlock Orbs that provide new abilities. Players will also face powerful guardians in each world. Goat Simulator 3 continues the story of Pilgor, letting players take control of a goat, join three friends in online co-op, and compete in mini-games.

In addition to the October releases, Sony is also adding The Last of Us Part 2 to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers. The game, including its Remastered version for PS5, will arrive on September 26 to coincide with this year’s The Last of Us Day.

Sony also announced upcoming additions to the PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog, scheduled for early 2026. Titles include Tekken 3, Soulcalibur 3, and Tomb Raider Anniversary, expanding the collection of older fan-favorite games for current subscribers.

PlayStation Plus October 2025 Additions:

Alan Wake 2 – October 7

Goat Simulator 3 – October 7

Cocoon – October 7

The Last of Us Part 2 (Remastered) – September 26

Classics Catalog coming: Tekken 3, Soulcalibur 3, Tomb Raider Anniversary

Subscribers can access all October 2025 releases as part of their standard PlayStation Plus membership, while Extra and Premium members gain access to the expanded Classics and Remastered content.