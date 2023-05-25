PlayStation Showcase 2023: Top five reveals that shook the gaming world

Sony's PlayStation Showcase 2023 unveiled a flurry of exciting announcements that left the gaming community abuzz. From the confirmation of the much-rumoured handheld device, Project Q, to a sneak peek into Spider-Man 2's gameplay, the event was a rollercoaster of revelations. The company also announced a Metal Gear remake, Bungie's return to Marathon, and a release date for the next Assassin's Creed. Not to mention a host of thrilling VR titles for PSVR 2 (PlayStation Virtual Reality). Sony confirmed the development of a new handheld gaming device, the Project Q.(PlayStation)

Five biggest revelations during PlayStation Showcase 2023

1. The Rumoured Handheld is Real: Project Q

No more whispers and rumours, folks! Sony confirmed the development of a new handheld gaming device, the Project Q, and it's nothing less than a spectacle. Designed for playing your favourite PS5 games remotely, this 8-inch marvel looks as if a Nintendo Switch and a DualSense controller had a baby. And the surprises didn't stop there - Sony also revealed that wireless PlayStation earbuds are in the works​. (ALSO READ: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gameplay unveils Kraven's Great Hunt and a surprising alliance. But that's not all...)

2. A Grand Glimpse into Spider-Man 2

The event closed with a spellbinding long gameplay trailer for Spider-Man 2, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. The trailer showcased Peter's intriguing new symbiote powers, opening up exciting possibilities for the game. And for all you eager Spidey fans, the game has a release window already: Fall 2023​.

3. A Metal Gear Remake is on the Way

Sony continued the trend of remakes with the announcement of a new version of Metal Gear 3: Snake Eater. The project, which had been the subject of speculation for some time, was finally confirmed by Konami. While it's coming to the PS5, Xbox, and PC, the details remain under wraps. Watch this space for more updates!​

4. Bungie Returns to Marathon

In a surprising turn of events, Bungie, the developer well-known for Destiny and Halo, is heading back to its roots. They're bringing back the classic sci-fi shooter Marathon. Despite the fact that Bungie has recently been crowned a PlayStation studio, the game won't be a PlayStation exclusive. It will also be available on Xbox and PC, with cross-play and cross-save support to boot​. (ALSO READ: Enhance your GTA 5 gameplay on PlayStation with these top 10 cheat codes for PS3, PS4, PS5)

5. The Next Assassin’s Creed Gets a Launch Date

Heads up, Assassin’s Creed fans! The franchise's next instalment, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, has been announced for release on 12th October. Promising a return to the straightforward assassin action of the earlier games, this one is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Don’t fret if you're wanting more AC action - there's plenty more in the pipeline​.

A Bonus: A VR Extravaganza

Sony made it clear that virtual reality is a big part of their future. A significant part of the event was dedicated to titles for PSVR 2, including a VR mode for this year's Resident Evil 4 remake. Numerous other VR titles, such as Crossfire: Sierra Squad and Synapse, were also unveiled. And guess what? Beat Saber is available... as of today!​

