Poco F8 series launching today globally: Specs, features and how to watch livestream

Poco is preparing to introduce its new Poco F8 smartphone line-up at a global event scheduled for later today. The company will showcase two new phones, Poco F8 Pro and Poco F8 Ultra, along with two tablets - Poco Pad X1 and Poco Pad M1. The launch marks the brand’s next major announcement after a series of product reveals in international markets. The Poco F8 series is launching today in international markets.

Poco F8 Series: How to Watch Launch Event Live

The global launch will take place in Bali, Indonesia, at 4:00 pm local time (1:30 pm IST). Poco has not yet confirmed whether the F8 series will come to India, but industry observers anticipate that at least one model may reach the Indian market in early 2026.

Interested viewers can access the livestream via Poco’s official YouTube channel and its social media platforms. The company will broadcast the entire event live, which gives interested buyers a first look at the latest devices.

Poco F8 Pro: Key Specifications

The Poco F8 Pro features a 6.59-inch OLED display with a high refresh rate supported by the company’s “super-pixel” panel technology. The device will be powered by the 3 nm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with up to 16 GB, along with storage options reaching 1 TB.

For photography, the device may include a 50 MP main sensor, a 50 MP telephoto unit, and an 8 MP ultra-wide camera on the rear. On the front, it is likely to include a 20 MP camera for selfies and video calls. The device is expected to house a 7,100 mAh battery with 100 W wired charging support. It is also likely to offer features such as IP68 dust and water resistance, stereo speakers tuned by Bose, NFC, and satellite-communication support.

Poco F8 Ultra: Specifications and Features

The Poco F8 Ultra will feature a larger 6.9-inch 2K AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2608 × 1200 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display will support HDR10+, Dolby Vision, high brightness levels and DC dimming, making it suitable for video streaming and gaming.

Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM options of 12 GB or 16 GB and UFS 4.1 storage up to 1 TB. As for optics, the Poco F8 Ultra will include a triple 50 MP rear-camera setup, including a main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens with 5× optical zoom, and a 50 MP ultra-wide lens. It is also likely to feature a 32 MP camera on the front with 4K recording support.

Additionally, the device is expected to house a 7,560 mAh battery with 100 W wired charging, 50 W wireless charging and reverse charging support. The Ultra variant will also include a 2.1-channel speaker setup tuned by Bose, IP68 protection and dual-SIM support.