Poco M8 5G mobile launched in India: Know price, specs and more



Poco is back with another M series smartphone in India, and this time it is the Poco M8 5G. The handset packs an octa-core chipset and promises four years of Android updates, which is a notable upgrade for the segment. It also features a large 6.77-inch curved display and a dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP sensor. It is also the thinnest Poco phone ever at just 7.35mm thick. It is the thinnest Poco phone ever at just 7.35mm thick.(Shaurya Sharma/HT)

Here’s everything you need to know about the Poco M8 5G, including its specifications, price in India, and more. Read on for the details.

Poco M8 5G specifications

The Poco M8 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process. The processor includes four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.4GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. It is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and offers up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

In terms of display, the smartphone sports a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display delivers a peak brightness of up to 3,200 nits and comes with triple TÜV Rheinland eye protection certification, including low blue light support.

Poco M8 5G Price in India, availability

The Poco M8 5G has been launched in India at a limited-time price price of ₹15,999. But, typically the smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting at ₹18,999 for the 6GB+128GB model, ₹19,999 for the 8GB+128GB model and ₹21,999 for the 8GB+256GB model. Poco is also offering several bank offers at launch, which can further bring down the effective price.

The phone is going to be available in three colourways: Carbon Black, Frost Silver, and Glacial Blue.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 17 price in India