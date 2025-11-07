Price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners: Get up to 50% off on all types of vacuums for a cleaner home

Eureka Forbes vacuums have rightly earned their reputation in Indian homes for sheer reliability and strong cleaning power. This is true across every price bracket and flooring type. Now, the game is changing. With price cuts touching up to 50%, buyers and everyday users can finally consider everything from smartmapping robotic models to dirt-busting classics. This is a deal window rarely seen for a category where even basic machines can stretch budgets. Think practical. For instance - cordless for tackling under the sofa, robot vacuums for hands-free routines, and wet-dry models for the real-world messes most families face. Key features like dust-bin sensors, cyclonic filters, HEPA systems, and motorised heads have never been so accessible at this cost. Vacuums are robust tools built for years of hard use and real results. For anyone looking to upgrade without compromise, this is the Eureka Forbes moment you wait for, not just another discount day. Big savings on Eureka Forbes vacuums - effortless cleaning power now comes with a smaller price tag.

Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX is designed for stress-free daily cleaning, quickly tackling dust, hair, and crumbs across carpets, hardwood, and sofas. Users highlight the powerful 1200W suction, thoughtful dust bag indicator, and smooth-gliding wheels for swift room-to-room cleaning. Accessories handle tricky corners and furniture, while the reusable bags and auto cord winder make regular use and storage hassle-free. Many appreciate the responsive support and say the setup fits neatly into busy home routines.

Eureka Forbes SuperVac brings deep cleaning within easy reach, especially for busy homes with pets or lots of traffic. Its 1600W motor handles tough dirt, while the bagless cyclonic system is popular among users for quick, mess-free dust disposal. Reviewers mention the lightweight build makes moving between rooms easy, and seven included accessories tackle sofas, corners, and even car interiors without much fuss. Adjustable suction helps with delicate drapes or stubborn carpet grime, and cleaning the dust container is simple.

Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry is built for homes needing big cleaning power and flexibility. The 1400W motor delivers consistent suction, while the large 20-litre tank handles tough messes and wet spills without constant emptying. Users praise its blower function for clearing dust outdoors, and seven accessories make short work of floors, upholstery, and corners. The lightweight design and sturdy wheels simplify movement, while the auto shut-off keeps it safe on long sessions. Most mention it's ideal for both quick jobs and deeper cleaning routines.

Eureka Forbes SmartClean Home Mapping Turbo is built for effortless upkeep in busy and tech-friendly homes. Users highlight the 7000Pa suction and precise LiDAR 3.0 navigation, letting the robot map and clean every room efficiently, even under sofas and along edges. App and voice controls simplify scheduling, zone cleaning, and mode switching, fitting around work-from-home routines and family life. The three-hour run time impresses, while wet mopping and HEPA filtration tackle pet hair, dust, and allergens. Quiet operation rounds out a setup that genuinely saves time.

More robot vacuum cleaners







Eureka Forbes 2 in 1 Hand-held Vacuum Cleaner stands out for quick, regular cleaning in compact homes. The 13,500Pa suction makes short work of dust on hard floors, sofas, and corners, while the lightweight build lets users switch instantly between stick and handheld modes. The long 16-foot cord gives plenty of room to manoeuvre, and easy bagless disposal keeps cleaning hassle-free. Buyers appreciate the HEPA filter for trapping fine dust and the handy size for everyday spills or pet hair.

Eureka Forbes Stellar Dry Vacuum Cleaner is made for thorough cleaning all around the home, from heavy carpets to curtains. Its 1350W motor and 23 KPA suction offer strong performance, with an LED Vario Power dial so you can adjust for delicate upholstery or tough floors. Users highlight the auto cord winder and 2.5-litre dust bag for days when the whole house needs a once-over. Thirteen accessories, including blower and specialised brushes can tackle corners, car seats, and air vents with minimal fumbling and effort.

Eureka Forbes Trendy Wet and Dry is built for homes needing versatile cleaning, handling both dry dust and liquid spills. Its 1150W motor delivers strong suction and a powerful blower for sweeping out dirt from hard-to-reach spots. The 8-litre tank means fewer interruptions for emptying, and users appreciate the long 18-foot cord for hassle-free movement. The kit includes multiple accessories for floors, upholstery, and car interiors. The auto cord winder and easy tank disposal add convenience for busy households.

Eureka Forbes Zero Bend Z15 is built for users who value comfort, technology, and neat results in busy homes. Its cordless, ultra-lightweight design and signature ZeroBend wand let you clean under sofas and along edges without straining your back. Owners highlight the 150 AWS suction and auto hair detangler, both real time-savers for pet owners or families with long hair. The cyclonic and HEPA filtration system keeps air clear, while easy bin disposal and a 40-minute battery life make everyday upkeep less of a chore.

Eureka Forbes SmartClean Auto Bin Turbo takes hands-free cleaning to the next level with its self-emptying dock - users go up to 40 days without touching dust. Its 7000Pa suction, LiDAR 3.0 mapping, and customisable mopping tackle daily mess on all floors with minimal oversight. Owners like the smart app and voice commands for scheduling and adjusting cleaning zones, while the 3-hour runtime and quiet operation fit neatly into home routines. HEPA filtration helps allergy-prone families, and troubleshooting is rarely needed.

Eureka Forbes Kordfree K20 SuperSilent is engineered for convenience and deep cleaning, especially in homes with pets or varied flooring. Its cordless stick design offers powerful 24 KPa suction and cyclonic tech for dust and hair, easily swapping between upright and handheld use. Owners love the 50-minute battery life, low-noise operation, and simple maintenance with a bagless dust bin. The 180° Zerobend tool and four accessories make reaching under furniture and tight corners effortless, while a sealed HEPA system keeps the air cleaner.

Similar articles

5 best robotic vacuum cleaners for Indian homes: Beat dust, pet hair, and tough stains effortlessly

Best portable vacuum cleaners in 2025: Top 10 easy to use cordless models for quick home, car, and pet hair cleaning

Top 10 vacuum cleaner deals on Amazon right now! Up to 75% off on Agaro, Dreame and more

The upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival has top deals on best vacuum cleaners: Up to 70% on the latest models

FAQs on vacuum cleaners How often should vacuum filters be replaced or cleaned? Clean HEPA and foam filters monthly; replace every six months for best performance.

Do bagless vacuum cleaners require more maintenance? Bagless models need regular dust cup emptying and filter cleaning, but save money on replacement bags over time.

Can vacuums pick up pet hair effectively? Vacuums with high suction and motorised brushes handle pet hair on cushions, carpets, and furniture easily.

Is cordless better than corded for apartments? Cordless vacuums offer easier mobility in small spaces, but check battery life if you have a bigger apartment.

What features help with allergy control at home? Look for HEPA filters and sealed systems - they trap fine dust, pollen, and allergens, improving indoor air quality.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.