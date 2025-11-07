Search
Fri, Nov 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners: Get up to 50% off on all types of vacuums for a cleaner home

ByBharat Sharma
Published on: Nov 07, 2025 03:46 pm IST

This season’s Eureka Forbes sale brings robust vacuums - robotic, cordless, and wet-dry - down to affordable prices.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best rated

Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner with 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control, 3 Free Reusable dust Bag worth 500, comes with multiple accessories, dust bag full indicator (Red), standerd View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Good reviews

Eureka Forbes SuperVac 1600 Watts Powerful Suction,bagless Vacuum Cleaner with cyclonic Technology,7 Accessories,1 Year Warranty,Compact,Lightweight & Easy to use (Red) 1 Liter HEPA Filter 1 Piece View Details checkDetails

₹5,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400 Watts, 20 KPa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner | Blower Function | 20 litres Tank Capacity | Stainless Steel Body | 7 Accessories | Lightweight | 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹6,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Robot option

Eureka Forbes SmartClean Home Mapping Turbo, 7000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | LiDAR 3.0 & Quick Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 3-Hour Run Time | Smart App Control | Voice Control View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ECOVACS DEEBOT MINI Omni 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mop, 2025 New Launch, 9000 Pa, Self-Emptying Omni Station, ZeroTangle 2.0, TrueMapping 2.0, 45℃ Hot Air Dry, Deep Mopping, One-Touch Self-Clean View Details checkDetails

₹39,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet View Details checkDetails

₹17,908

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ECOVACS DEEBOT Y1 PRO 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mop, 6500 Pa Suction, 5200 mAh Battery, Wet & Dry Cleaning, Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft., Advanced Navigation & True Mapping, 320 Minutes Run-Time View Details checkDetails

₹21,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

DREAME L10 Prime Robot Vacuum and Mop, Self-Cleaning Dual Mop Pads with Auto Drying, 3L Clean/Used Water Tank, 7mm Mop Lifting for Carpets, LDS Navigation with 3D Mapping, WiFi/App Control View Details checkDetails

₹31,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ILIFE V3s Max Robotic Vacuum & Mop, Hands Free Cleaning Up to 40 Days with Large Dust Bags x3, Washable Dust Tank, 3000Pa, Pet Hair Friendly, Cleans Up to 2000sq.ft., Remote Control, App, GH & Alexa View Details checkDetails

₹13,900

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 Plus White 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum & Mop, 2025 New Launch, Multi-Cyclone Auto-Empty Station, 10000 Pa Suction, 5200mAh Battery, Covers 3500+sq ft, Zero Tangle 2.0, Advanced TrueMapping View Details checkDetails

₹29,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 White 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mop, 2025 New Launch, 10000 Pa Suction, 5200mAh Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq ft in Single Charge, Zero Tangle 2.0 Technology, Advanced TrueMapping View Details checkDetails

₹22,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ILIFE V20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with SoF Laser Navigation, 5000Pa Suction, 2-in-1 Vacuum & Mop, Customized Cleaning, Ideal for Pet Hair and All Floor Types, App, Alexa, Google Home & Remote Control View Details checkDetails

₹13,900

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ECOVACS Deebot N30 PRO Omni 2 In 1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner & Mop,10000 Pa Suction,3500+ Sq.Ft,Self-Emptying Omni-Station,Truedge Mopping,Zerotangle 2.0,Hot Air-Drying,Auto-Lift Mop On Carpet,320 Mins View Details checkDetails

₹54,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

2-in-1

Eureka Forbes 2 in 1 Hand-held Vacuum Cleaner 13,500 Pa Powerful Suction Power, 2-in-1, Handheld & Stick Functions, for Home Use, 16 ft Long Cord for Mobility, Easy Disposal (Red, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Eureka Forbes Stellar Dry Vacuum Cleaner | 1350 Watts Powerful Suction | Powerful Blower | LED Vario Power | Auto Cord Winder | 2.5 Liters Large Dustbag | 13 Accessories View Details checkDetails

₹11,548

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Eureka Forbes Trendy Wet and Dry DX1150-Watt Powerful Suction and Blower Function Vacuum Cleaner (Black and Red) View Details checkDetails

₹8,248

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

No bending

Eureka Forbes Zero Bend Z15 | 150 AWS at Turbo Mode | 180° Flex Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Lightweight & Compact | Cyclonic Filter & Auto Hair Detangler | Suitable for Indian Homes View Details checkDetails

₹29,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Eureka Forbes SmartClean Auto Bin Turbo, 7000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (40 Days Hands-Free Cleaning) | LiDAR 3.0 & Quick Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 3-Hour Run Time | Smart App Control View Details checkDetails

₹23,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Cord-free

Eureka Forbes Kordfree K20 SuperSilent Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Powerful 24 KPa Suction | Removable Battery| Handheld & Upright| Cyclonic Tech| 4 Accessories| HEPA,4-Stage Filtration View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

Eureka Forbes vacuums have rightly earned their reputation in Indian homes for sheer reliability and strong cleaning power. This is true across every price bracket and flooring type. Now, the game is changing. With price cuts touching up to 50%, buyers and everyday users can finally consider everything from smartmapping robotic models to dirt-busting classics. This is a deal window rarely seen for a category where even basic machines can stretch budgets. Think practical. For instance - cordless for tackling under the sofa, robot vacuums for hands-free routines, and wet-dry models for the real-world messes most families face. Key features like dust-bin sensors, cyclonic filters, HEPA systems, and motorised heads have never been so accessible at this cost. Vacuums are robust tools built for years of hard use and real results. For anyone looking to upgrade without compromise, this is the Eureka Forbes moment you wait for, not just another discount day.

Big savings on Eureka Forbes vacuums - effortless cleaning power now comes with a smaller price tag.
Big savings on Eureka Forbes vacuums - effortless cleaning power now comes with a smaller price tag.

Loading...

Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX is designed for stress-free daily cleaning, quickly tackling dust, hair, and crumbs across carpets, hardwood, and sofas. Users highlight the powerful 1200W suction, thoughtful dust bag indicator, and smooth-gliding wheels for swift room-to-room cleaning. Accessories handle tricky corners and furniture, while the reusable bags and auto cord winder make regular use and storage hassle-free. Many appreciate the responsive support and say the setup fits neatly into busy home routines.

Loading...

Eureka Forbes SuperVac brings deep cleaning within easy reach, especially for busy homes with pets or lots of traffic. Its 1600W motor handles tough dirt, while the bagless cyclonic system is popular among users for quick, mess-free dust disposal. Reviewers mention the lightweight build makes moving between rooms easy, and seven included accessories tackle sofas, corners, and even car interiors without much fuss. Adjustable suction helps with delicate drapes or stubborn carpet grime, and cleaning the dust container is simple.

Loading...

Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry is built for homes needing big cleaning power and flexibility. The 1400W motor delivers consistent suction, while the large 20-litre tank handles tough messes and wet spills without constant emptying. Users praise its blower function for clearing dust outdoors, and seven accessories make short work of floors, upholstery, and corners. The lightweight design and sturdy wheels simplify movement, while the auto shut-off keeps it safe on long sessions. Most mention it's ideal for both quick jobs and deeper cleaning routines.

Loading...

Eureka Forbes SmartClean Home Mapping Turbo is built for effortless upkeep in busy and tech-friendly homes. Users highlight the 7000Pa suction and precise LiDAR 3.0 navigation, letting the robot map and clean every room efficiently, even under sofas and along edges. App and voice controls simplify scheduling, zone cleaning, and mode switching, fitting around work-from-home routines and family life. The three-hour run time impresses, while wet mopping and HEPA filtration tackle pet hair, dust, and allergens. Quiet operation rounds out a setup that genuinely saves time.

More robot vacuum cleaners

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
Loading...

Eureka Forbes 2 in 1 Hand-held Vacuum Cleaner stands out for quick, regular cleaning in compact homes. The 13,500Pa suction makes short work of dust on hard floors, sofas, and corners, while the lightweight build lets users switch instantly between stick and handheld modes. The long 16-foot cord gives plenty of room to manoeuvre, and easy bagless disposal keeps cleaning hassle-free. Buyers appreciate the HEPA filter for trapping fine dust and the handy size for everyday spills or pet hair.

Loading...

Eureka Forbes Stellar Dry Vacuum Cleaner is made for thorough cleaning all around the home, from heavy carpets to curtains. Its 1350W motor and 23 KPA suction offer strong performance, with an LED Vario Power dial so you can adjust for delicate upholstery or tough floors. Users highlight the auto cord winder and 2.5-litre dust bag for days when the whole house needs a once-over. Thirteen accessories, including blower and specialised brushes can tackle corners, car seats, and air vents with minimal fumbling and effort.

Loading...

Eureka Forbes Trendy Wet and Dry is built for homes needing versatile cleaning, handling both dry dust and liquid spills. Its 1150W motor delivers strong suction and a powerful blower for sweeping out dirt from hard-to-reach spots. The 8-litre tank means fewer interruptions for emptying, and users appreciate the long 18-foot cord for hassle-free movement. The kit includes multiple accessories for floors, upholstery, and car interiors. The auto cord winder and easy tank disposal add convenience for busy households.

Loading...

Eureka Forbes Zero Bend Z15 is built for users who value comfort, technology, and neat results in busy homes. Its cordless, ultra-lightweight design and signature ZeroBend wand let you clean under sofas and along edges without straining your back. Owners highlight the 150 AWS suction and auto hair detangler, both real time-savers for pet owners or families with long hair. The cyclonic and HEPA filtration system keeps air clear, while easy bin disposal and a 40-minute battery life make everyday upkeep less of a chore.

Loading...

Eureka Forbes SmartClean Auto Bin Turbo takes hands-free cleaning to the next level with its self-emptying dock - users go up to 40 days without touching dust. Its 7000Pa suction, LiDAR 3.0 mapping, and customisable mopping tackle daily mess on all floors with minimal oversight. Owners like the smart app and voice commands for scheduling and adjusting cleaning zones, while the 3-hour runtime and quiet operation fit neatly into home routines. HEPA filtration helps allergy-prone families, and troubleshooting is rarely needed.

Loading...

Eureka Forbes Kordfree K20 SuperSilent is engineered for convenience and deep cleaning, especially in homes with pets or varied flooring. Its cordless stick design offers powerful 24 KPa suction and cyclonic tech for dust and hair, easily swapping between upright and handheld use. Owners love the 50-minute battery life, low-noise operation, and simple maintenance with a bagless dust bin. The 180° Zerobend tool and four accessories make reaching under furniture and tight corners effortless, while a sealed HEPA system keeps the air cleaner.

Similar articles

5 best robotic vacuum cleaners for Indian homes: Beat dust, pet hair, and tough stains effortlessly

Best portable vacuum cleaners in 2025: Top 10 easy to use cordless models for quick home, car, and pet hair cleaning

Top 10 vacuum cleaner deals on Amazon right now! Up to 75% off on Agaro, Dreame and more

The upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival has top deals on best vacuum cleaners: Up to 70% on the latest models

  • How often should vacuum filters be replaced or cleaned?

    Clean HEPA and foam filters monthly; replace every six months for best performance.

  • Do bagless vacuum cleaners require more maintenance?

    Bagless models need regular dust cup emptying and filter cleaning, but save money on replacement bags over time.

  • Can vacuums pick up pet hair effectively?

    Vacuums with high suction and motorised brushes handle pet hair on cushions, carpets, and furniture easily.

  • Is cordless better than corded for apartments?

    Cordless vacuums offer easier mobility in small spaces, but check battery life if you have a bigger apartment.

  • What features help with allergy control at home?

    Look for HEPA filters and sealed systems - they trap fine dust, pollen, and allergens, improving indoor air quality.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners: Get up to 50% off on all types of vacuums for a cleaner home
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On