Price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners: Get up to 50% off on all types of vacuums for a cleaner home
Published on: Nov 07, 2025 03:46 pm IST
This season’s Eureka Forbes sale brings robust vacuums - robotic, cordless, and wet-dry - down to affordable prices.
Our Pick
Best rated
Good reviews
Robot option
2-in-1
No bending
Cord-free
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best ratedEureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner with 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control, 3 Free Reusable dust Bag worth ₹500, comes with multiple accessories, dust bag full indicator (Red), standerd View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Good reviewsEureka Forbes SuperVac 1600 Watts Powerful Suction,bagless Vacuum Cleaner with cyclonic Technology,7 Accessories,1 Year Warranty,Compact,Lightweight & Easy to use (Red) 1 Liter HEPA Filter 1 Piece View Details
|
₹5,799
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400 Watts, 20 KPa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner | Blower Function | 20 litres Tank Capacity | Stainless Steel Body | 7 Accessories | Lightweight | 1 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹6,299
|
|
|
Robot optionEureka Forbes SmartClean Home Mapping Turbo, 7000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | LiDAR 3.0 & Quick Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 3-Hour Run Time | Smart App Control | Voice Control View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
ECOVACS DEEBOT MINI Omni 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mop, 2025 New Launch, 9000 Pa, Self-Emptying Omni Station, ZeroTangle 2.0, TrueMapping 2.0, 45℃ Hot Air Dry, Deep Mopping, One-Touch Self-Clean View Details
|
₹39,999
|
|
|
AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet View Details
|
₹17,908
|
|
|
ECOVACS DEEBOT Y1 PRO 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mop, 6500 Pa Suction, 5200 mAh Battery, Wet & Dry Cleaning, Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft., Advanced Navigation & True Mapping, 320 Minutes Run-Time View Details
|
₹21,499
|
|
|
DREAME L10 Prime Robot Vacuum and Mop, Self-Cleaning Dual Mop Pads with Auto Drying, 3L Clean/Used Water Tank, 7mm Mop Lifting for Carpets, LDS Navigation with 3D Mapping, WiFi/App Control View Details
|
₹31,999
|
|
|
ILIFE V3s Max Robotic Vacuum & Mop, Hands Free Cleaning Up to 40 Days with Large Dust Bags x3, Washable Dust Tank, 3000Pa, Pet Hair Friendly, Cleans Up to 2000sq.ft., Remote Control, App, GH & Alexa View Details
|
₹13,900
|
|
|
ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 Plus White 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum & Mop, 2025 New Launch, Multi-Cyclone Auto-Empty Station, 10000 Pa Suction, 5200mAh Battery, Covers 3500+sq ft, Zero Tangle 2.0, Advanced TrueMapping View Details
|
₹29,999
|
|
|
ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 White 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mop, 2025 New Launch, 10000 Pa Suction, 5200mAh Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq ft in Single Charge, Zero Tangle 2.0 Technology, Advanced TrueMapping View Details
|
₹22,999
|
|
|
ILIFE V20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with SoF Laser Navigation, 5000Pa Suction, 2-in-1 Vacuum & Mop, Customized Cleaning, Ideal for Pet Hair and All Floor Types, App, Alexa, Google Home & Remote Control View Details
|
₹13,900
|
|
|
ECOVACS Deebot N30 PRO Omni 2 In 1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner & Mop,10000 Pa Suction,3500+ Sq.Ft,Self-Emptying Omni-Station,Truedge Mopping,Zerotangle 2.0,Hot Air-Drying,Auto-Lift Mop On Carpet,320 Mins View Details
|
₹54,999
|
|
|
2-in-1Eureka Forbes 2 in 1 Hand-held Vacuum Cleaner 13,500 Pa Powerful Suction Power, 2-in-1, Handheld & Stick Functions, for Home Use, 16 ft Long Cord for Mobility, Easy Disposal (Red, Black) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Stellar Dry Vacuum Cleaner | 1350 Watts Powerful Suction | Powerful Blower | LED Vario Power | Auto Cord Winder | 2.5 Liters Large Dustbag | 13 Accessories View Details
|
₹11,548
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Trendy Wet and Dry DX1150-Watt Powerful Suction and Blower Function Vacuum Cleaner (Black and Red) View Details
|
₹8,248
|
|
|
No bendingEureka Forbes Zero Bend Z15 | 150 AWS at Turbo Mode | 180° Flex Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Lightweight & Compact | Cyclonic Filter & Auto Hair Detangler | Suitable for Indian Homes View Details
|
₹29,999
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes SmartClean Auto Bin Turbo, 7000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (40 Days Hands-Free Cleaning) | LiDAR 3.0 & Quick Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 3-Hour Run Time | Smart App Control View Details
|
₹23,999
|
|
|
Cord-freeEureka Forbes Kordfree K20 SuperSilent Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Powerful 24 KPa Suction | Removable Battery| Handheld & Upright| Cyclonic Tech| 4 Accessories| HEPA,4-Stage Filtration View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
View More Products